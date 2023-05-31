A Ladysmith youth was among several who were recognized at the state level for their work while in foster care.
Governor Tony Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers and Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson honored five outstanding foster families and three youth during the 2023 Governor’s Foster Care Award ceremony on Thursday, May 25, in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol.
Among those recognized was Bonita Tuttle of Ladysmith who received a 2023 Foster Youth Award for overcoming challenges, boosting grades, and building positive and lasting relationships within their communities. Others receiving this award were Jennifer Pester of Medford and Drew Schulz of Spooner.
“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and safe and supportive families are critical for our kids’ and our state’s success,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites are helpers by nature, and foster families exemplify what it means to be a helper, often doing difficult but important work to help support kids and families across Wisconsin. We’re glad to celebrate their good work today.”
The 2023 Foster Parent Awards also were presented at the event to Travis Christie and Preston Weiler of Arpin, Lisa Johnson of Spooner, Dana and Jessica Langill of Milwaukee, Delores Senn of Manitowoc and Lasisi Ibrahim of Madison. They were recognized for their inspiring efforts in providing care and guidance to children who need a temporary and loving home.
“The foster parents, relatives, and friends we recognized today consistently go above and beyond in providing an abundance of care, love and security to children and youth,” said DCF Secretary Amundson. “By opening their hearts and homes, these families help children grow into successful members of our communities. We’d like to extend a big thank you to these families, as well as all the foster and kinship families across the state for their commitment to Wisconsin’s children and families.”
