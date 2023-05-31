A Ladysmith youth was among several who were recognized at the state level for their work while in foster care.

Governor Tony Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers and Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson honored five outstanding foster families and three youth during the 2023 Governor’s Foster Care Award ceremony on Thursday, May 25, in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.