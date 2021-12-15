The American Red Cross is deeply saddened by the horrific tornadoes that touched down last weekend in the center of the country. People are struggling to pick up the pieces. Many have lost loved ones, and thousands of homes have been destroyed during this holiday season.
The Red Cross has large relief efforts underway in four states — Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Red Cross disaster workers are working around the clock with partners to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort after one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years.
Sunday night, there were at least 12 emergency shelters open in Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas providing safe refuge to nearly 300 people.
More than 100 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. More than 200 are traveling to the most impacted areas. Trained Red Crossers are helping people cope during this heart-wrenching time and replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs that were destroyed by the tornadoes. They are also helping to assess the damage in affected communities as accessibility improves. This work will help to better understand how many families were impacted and what types of help they may need in the coming days and weeks.
The Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing, as they cannot be distributed by teams. Right now, financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most — and gives people the flexibility to purchase what they need.
Individuals can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift. Every single contribution matters. A donation is a commitment to helping people in need and enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
For those interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent tornadoes, individuals can write “Southern and Midwest Tornadoes” in the memo line of a check. Donation forms and other ways to contribute are at www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate.html.
