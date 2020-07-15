The 2020 Northland Mardi Gras will have a new look as Ladysmith Main Street and Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce collaborate on this year’s one-day schedule of events.
The July 18 Mardi Gras will be centralized in the city’s downtown with events planned throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 11 p.m.
The organizations are looking forward to holding this scaled back Mardi Gras event, according to Chamber and Main Street Director Andy Strom.
“With a car show, the arts and crafts fair, and bands all day it’s going to be a great event,” Strom said.
There will be an arts & crafts fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
A car show is planned from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The morning and early afternoon events will be followed by an outdoor beer garden from 3-11 p.m.
A fireworks show is scheduled for 10 p.m.
Strom believes it is important to hold this event for the area business community.
“The typical Mardi Gras weekend is usually the biggest weekend of the year for many of our local businesses. We felt with the huge gut shots our local businesses have taken this year we needed to at least hold a scaled back event to support them as much as we can,” Strom said. “Also I think many of our area residents look forward to this event each year. After being cooped up for months many of them need a safe and fun event they can enjoy with their neighbors.”
There will be live music on two stages from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Stage 1 will be entertaining audiences at the intersection of Miner Avenue and E. Second Street S featuring Joe’s Music and Sewing Center from 10 a.m.-noon, Songa from noon-3 p.m., Dylan Martinson from 4-7 p.m. and Anxiety from 8-11 p.m.
Stage 2 will keep the music flowing at the intersection of Miner Avenue and W.Second Street S featuring Sage Leary from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mojo Lemon Blues Band from 3-6 p.m. and EverRoad from 7-10 p.m.
The event will be held with safety in mind, according to Strom.
“We will be closing down several blocks of the downtown area in order to provide plenty of space for people to social distance as they see fit. We will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the area, and we encourage everyone to take the personal precautions they feel necessary to protect themselves,” Strom said.
