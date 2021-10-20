The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a sewer rate increase.
The decision will raise city sewer rates by 10 percent in 2022, 5 percent in 2023 and 3 percent each year between 2024-26. The changes affect commercial and residential customers.
“The finance committee has been sitting here and dwelling on this sewer rate increase, trying to get us out of the hole so we can show the State Drinking Water Loan Program that we are trying to make an effort,” said Ald. Al Hraban, who is finance committee chairman.
A cash flow requirement for the sewer department showing operations, debt service and replacement of department assets also included $43,000 in recovery funds intended to replace the losses that have occurred over the last few years of operating at a deficit. Total cash requirements for a year’s operations with these assumptions is $959,701. In 2020 revenues from services generated $803,243, and with no significant change in sewer demand, this is expected to remain static.
To cover all assumptions, a 21 percent increase would be needed. Concerns involved the impact of a 21 percent increase on customers. To help lessen the impact, city officials offered the idea of increase by a set percentage over several years.
Earlier, the council’s finance committee reviewed schedules showing three possible scenarios of sewer rate increases. They showed the net effect of increases of 10 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent in 2022, then small increases in subsequent years through 2026. The 20 percent and 15 percent increases were deemed “too shocking to implement,” according to finance committee meeting minutes.
In recent years, the city’s water utility has installed a new well, water treatment plant and water mains. The sewer utility has upgraded its wastewater treatment plant, lift stations and sewer mains.
The city council approves sewer rate increases. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission oversees water rate increases.
Discussion at the Oct. 4 finance committee confirmed the last sewer rate increase was in 2015.
Discussion then encompassed quantifying a 10 percent rate increase for 2022, then 5 percent increase for 2023 and 3 percent through 2026.
Given current consumption statistics, the average residential consumer, using roughly 8,000 gallons per household per quarter, would see an increase of $8.50 per quarter, or $2.83 per month. Given the same consumption statistics, the 5 percent increase in 2023 would be half of that.
This increase proposal was unanimously recommended to city council by the finance committee.
Last December, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved a city request for a water rate increase. The city applied to the PSC on March 9, 2020 for authority to increase water rates. The city filed its rate application after receiving a letter from PSC staff outlining commission staff’s concerns regarding the applicant’s financial integrity.
PSC staff computed some typical water bills for single family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, and public authority customers to compare present rates with the new rates. The overall increase in annual revenues is 49.53 percent and is comprised of a 53.32 percent increase in general service charges and a 42.03 percent increase in public fire protection charges. A typical residential customer’s bill will rise 51.95 percent, not including public fire protection charges. Rates have risen because of a 99.68 percent increase in gross plant investment and a 64.62 percent increase in operating expenses since the applicant’s last conventional rate case in 2013. The typical bills calculated using the authorized rates are above average when compared with those of similarly sized water utilities in the state.
The general service charges will increase by 53.32 percent, compared to a 42.03 percent increase in the annual public fire protection charge. The larger increase in general service charges results from a greater proportion of the annual operating costs being allocated to general service compared to what was allocated at the time of the applicant’s last rate proceeding and is based on current ratios of maximum general service demand to available system fire protection capacity. The larger increase in general service charges is reasonable, in that it reflects the cost of providing service appropriately.
