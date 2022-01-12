Ladysmith Mayor Kalvin Vacho appears to not be seeking a second term in office after a deadline passed last week for candidates to have their names placed on Spring Election ballots. He was elected in a special election on the fall ballot in November 2020.
Vacho turned in a campaign registration statement at city hall, but not nomination papers by last week’s Jan. 4 deadline.
As a result, the deadline to file nomination papers to run for mayor in Ladysmith was extended by 72 hours to 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7. Deadline extensions are granted for others seeking office when an incumbent does not file a declaration of non-candidacy and does not submit nomination papers.
Nomination papers in the city require 50 signatures for the office of mayor and 20 signatures for the office of city alderman.
There was one new filing to run for city mayor during the extension. As a result, Robert Grotzinger will appear on the Spring Election ballot.
Others can still run write-in campaigns.
For city council aldermanic seats:
District 2 — Incumbent Bill Morgan and Nathan Johnson are approved to be on the ballot
District 4 — Al Christianson and Cheyenne Makinia are approved to be on the ballot. Christianson is the former long-time city administrator, who retired two years ago. This seat is currently held by Gerard Schueller, who is not seeking re-election.
District 6 — Incumbent Al Hraban is approved to be on the ballot.
City officers serve 2-year terms.
Write-in campaigns are anticipated for two Rusk County Board supervisor positions.
District 14 — Lisa Dobrowolski will run as a write-in after filing a declaration of candidacy but not completed nomination papers with signatures.
District 16 — Ryan Heavey will run as a write-in after filing a declaration of candidacy but not completed nomination papers with signatures. Lois Goode also has filed to run for this position, and will appear on the ballot.
The election will be held April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.