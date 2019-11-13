Electrical power delayed the progress of the new Bruce village shop, pushing the completion date back from Oct. 25 to a future date.
During the Nov. 4 village meeting trustees were given a long list of items still needing completion on the new village shop. The original deadline was Oct. 2 and due to delays earlier on, a change order was approved to have the shop completed by Oct. 25. Progress on the building stalled for a few weeks during the summer.
While it’s difficult to pinpoint just one thing, the most significant contributing factor is the lack of power to building until Oct. 31, said Larry Gotham of Morgan and Parmley. The power company had the plans for the building for one year however, throughout the project the company failed to follow through or show interest in the community, according to Gotham.
A nearby power pole required replacing before power to the building could be turned on and initially when the old pole was removed, the electric company did not put a new pole in. This delay in power caused other delays in the project.
Once the shop is complete and before the building can be occupied, two water samples will need to be taken over a period of 7-10 days.
Trustees expressed disappointment in progress of the building and the missed deadline and voted 3-1 to recommend liquidated damages if the building is not completed by Nov. 15.
In other news, the Bruce Area Library received approval to apply for a license to show family orientated movies once a month. The Friends of the Bruce Area Library have offered to pay for the licensing fees. The library would like to show a movie in the afternoons and possibly on Saturdays.
Trustees approved a five-year contract with Republic Services Waste Management. The company will distribute new garbage and recycling containers toward the end of December with the new service beginning on Jan. 1. Village-wide the new service offers a savings of $5,135 over the current provider.
Residents can expect to be charged $13.95 per month for either 35, 65 or 95 gallon waste containers. The cost also includes a 95-gallon recycling container.
Included in Republic Services is a 24-hour commitment for missed pickups, one $500 scholarship to a senior at Bruce High School and two six-yard dumpsters at the park.
The next Bruce village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
