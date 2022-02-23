By Luke Klink
Rusk County public health officials reported five deaths due to COVID-19 between its routine illness updates on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 18. This brings the total number of deaths being attributed to the illness in the county to 53 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
County health officials also reported three new hospitalized cases between Feb. 16 and 18, bringing the total of hospitalizations to 210 since the pandemic started.
There were no new deaths or hospitalizations reported in the department’s Monday report this week.
County health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 3,218.
Rusk County has a population of 14,188 according to the 2020 Census, which translates to roughly 22.7 percent of the population testing positive for COVID-19 at some point not taking into account single individuals who may have tested positive for the illness more than once.
Only weeks after a massive, record-breaking surge of COVID-19 fueled by the omicron variant peaked in Wisconsin, the daily number of new cases reported across the state is at its lowest level in close to six months. Daily covid-related hospitalizations are falling precipitously as well in most parts of the state, while new deaths continue to decline as well.
More than two years after the coronavirus arrived in Wisconsin, these shifts have state and local officials planning for a near future with fewer or no pandemic restrictions, even as the disease remains a part of the public health landscape.
After peaking one month earlier at more than 18,000, Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new daily cases fell to 1,371 on Feb. 17, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That’s the lowest 7-day average seen in the state since late August 2021, when the delta variant was taking hold.
The declining disease trajectory has nearly halved the number of new daily cases reported in just one week, with the 7-day case average down by nearly three-quarters since the beginning of February.
At a local level, the state health department reported that disease activity had fallen from “critical” to “very high” in all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties but one — Douglas County — in the week ending Feb. 15.
This decline in disease activity continues to be accompanied by a sustained drop in covid-related hospitalizations across the state. As of Feb. 18, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 729 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around Wisconsin, including 149 in intensive care units. These amount to a one-week drop of almost one-third for both total and ICU hospitalizations.
Newly reported COVID-19 deaths are also on a sustained downswing in Wisconsin. As of Feb. 17, the 7-day average for new deaths stood at 15, down by about a fifth in one week.
With COVID-19 once again in rapid retreat, officials among the few jurisdictions in Wisconsin that instituted indoor mask requirements in response to the delta and omicron waves have announced plans to let their current orders expire.
This new stage of the pandemic will also see indoor mask requirements lifted on University of Wisconsin System campuses. The UW System announced that individual campuses could begin lifting mask rules as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break. Soon after, UW-Madison officials indicated mask-wearing would no longer be required in campus buildings beginning March 12.
A federal mask requirement for public transportation, including on flights, trains, buses and taxis, remains in effect at least through March 18.
While loosening public health restrictions signal a new phase in public policy responses to the pandemic, a Wisconsin child’s death from a covid-related illness was a reminder of the disease’s continued threat to people of all ages.
The state health department announced Feb. 18 that a child younger than 10 had died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, within the last month. It was the first death reported in Wisconsin due to the syndrome, which has sickened more than 180 children in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The child lived in southeastern Wisconsin.
The inflammatory syndrome manifests between two and six weeks following exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms usually begin with a lingering fever, and can progress to abdominal and chest pain caused by gastrointestinal and cardiac problems, he explained, noting that 60% of MIS-C cases in Wisconsin have resulted in children being admitted to a pediatric ICU.
