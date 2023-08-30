After summer months of hearing Ladysmith school officials say work on a $21 million building and grounds improvement project is weeks ahead, it is now crunch time to get the “summer slam” done in time for when students return to class on Sept. 5.
Summer Slam is the name given by engineering firm Kraus Anderson to the three summer months when the buildings are mostly empty and much of the work can be done with students and staff gone.
The $21 million effort to make improvements, mostly at Ladysmith Middle & High School and somewhat at Ladysmith Elementary School is about 60 percent completed, according to Gage Showman, a project manager for the engineering firm Kraus-Anderson, which is overseeing the project.
“Will there be anything you said would be done that won’t be done?” said Ladysmith School Board member Dustin Mataczynski, questioning the project manager at the meeting.
“At this point, no,” Shoman said.
An April 2022 referendum asking voters for permission to sell $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses was approved, 598 to 424. The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school.
An April 2022 referendum asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved, 611 to 410. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
Although asphalt is in place on the main parking lot, it has not firmed up enough to allow parking. As a result, spectators at the home football game last Friday night were forced to park on side streets. Despite that, fans enjoyed the new bleachers, press box, lights and scoreboard at the field.
Other work completed include structural steel for the new Library Media Center and flooring, painting and ceiling grid in buildings 3, 4, and 7. Cafeteria restroom tile and rubber hallway flooring are installed. Science room cabinets are installed. Grass seed is done in courtyards and front entrance. Buildings 2, 4, and 7 are re-roofed.
“There is still a lot to do but the classroom spaces will be ready for learning,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
She said parking won’t be allowed on the new lot until at least Tuesday, Aug. 29.
In the next month, the project will focus on electric and mechanical rough-ins and fixture installation. The fire system will be completed. The new parking lot will be striped. Roof work will continue. Restrooms will be renovated. Doors and windows will be installed. The new gym parking lot will be graded and prepped for asphalt paving. The slab will be poured for the new gym floor. A roof will be installed on the new media center, the structure will be insulated and interior framing will be done. Plumbing fixtures will be completed in science rooms.
Although the project is slightly more than half done and students and staff are on summer break, a handful are showing up to check on the work.
Among them are student athletes well into their training for fall sports seasons.
The student athletes are impressed, according to Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kirk Yudes.
“They are excited about it,” Yudes said.
An open house is being planned for sometime in September to avoid conflicts with staff and students getting settled into the updated spaces.
In other matters, the board:
— Voted 6-0 to approve a new half-day alternative highs school education program to serve 8-10 students struggling in the traditional classroom setting. About a half dozen of these students will take classes in the basement of Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith with transportation provided in the morning by the district and in the afternoon by Rusk County Transit Commission.
— Unanimously approved the elementary parent/student handbook for the 2023-24 school year.
— Held a first reading of a new naming rights policy for a second reading and possible adoption at next month’s meeting. A new policy was recommended after the district recently awarded football stadium naming rights to Superior Choice Credit Union as part of a 10 year agreement.
— Unanimously approved a new mission and vision statement. It states — Our mission is to empower ALL students to achieve their best. Our vision is to ensure ALL students have the knowledge and skills for living, learning and working successfully.
— Unanimously approved a safe return to school procedure, done annually to outline COVID-19 responses.
— Unanimously approved bus contracts that require cameras on all buses, shared evenly between the district and bus contractors.
— Set upcoming meeting dates of Sept. 20 and Oct. 25, the annual meeting.
— Unanimously approved staffing including hiring Alexandrea Zwiefelhofer as LMHS Instrumental Music Teacher/Band Director, Hannah Nelson as LES fifth grade teacher, Tami Moore as 12 month elementary school secretary, Dana Pahl as LES 4K paraprofessional, Jay Gerber as alternative education/student success coordinator, Hunter Karaszewski as Math Paraprofessional and Brendon Bauer as LES Physical Education Teacher; resignations of Jake Nelson as flag football coach and Tim Prince as middle school girls basketball coach and retirement of Lisa Beck as LES special education paraprofessional.
