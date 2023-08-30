Summer slam

After summer months of hearing Ladysmith school officials say work on a $21 million building and grounds improvement project is weeks ahead, it is now crunch time to get the “summer slam” done in time for when students return to class on Sept. 5.

Summer Slam is the name given by engineering firm Kraus Anderson to the three summer months when the buildings are mostly empty and much of the work can be done with students and staff gone.

