An intimate and unsentimental biography about Ladysmith’s longtime “Goat Lady,” Ruth (Ovitt) Towne, was recently recognized as a Christian Indie 2023 Book Award Finalist.
The biography, Nettles and Roses, A Story of Resilience and Redemption, was written by Ruth’s daughter, Judith Hankes, a former resident of Ladysmith and Tony who taught in the University of Wisconsin system.
Ruth’s childhood home was in Plano, Ill., where at the time of the Great Depression at the age of 16 she married Charles Towne, 19. Together they cleared and homesteaded a 26-acre island in the Fox River near Oswego, Ill., about 50 miles south of Chicago. He did odd jobs. She raised chickens and sold eggs and goat milk. It was on this island Ruth delivered five of her seven children and twice gave birth on her own while Charles hurried to get the doctor.
With few modern conveniences, the Towne family lived on the island for 25 years. Water was hauled from a spring on the riverbank, but Ruth loved her island paradise with its black walnut trees, lilac bushes, wild berries and birdsongs. The family paradise abruptly changed in the 1950s, when raw sewage and factory waste polluted the river and a racetrack was built on the mainland four miles from the island. The beloved cardinal songs and bullfrog calls were replaced with the cacophony of revving engines and burning rubber.
When their island house burned down, the family was left homeless. It was then they turned to Rusk County.
“Providence” Hankes credits for guiding her parents and their children northward in 1956 to a tiny cottage on County J outside of Ladysmith.
Ruth was a resident of Ladysmith from 1956 until her passing in 2010. Most of Ruth’s close friends have passed away, but some mothers in the area might still recall her as an elderly woman known for stopping and reciting the Golden Rule to their children.
Ruth was a poet. She was a person who sold goat manure to gardeners by the shovel-full from the trunk of her rusty car. She also sold a small self-published book of poetry for a dollar. She offered to help anyone who was down on their luck. “The Goat Lady” was a name that stuck with her.
“I could feel my mother’s presence. I could hear her telling the stories that I included in the book,” said Hankes, who now lives in Eagle River. “During moments when I find myself missing her, I pick up Nettles and Roses and randomly read a few pages. I miss her.”
Since 2008, the Christian Indie Awards has honored outstanding Christian books by independent authors and small publishers for outstanding contribution to Christian life. Books are nominated by the publisher or author, and voting is open to Christian readers, retailers and publishing professionals. Voting typically opens in February and runs through March. Nettles and Roses was chosen second place in the memoir/biography division of the 2023 competition.
Hankes, the daughter of a grade school dropout and a high school dropout, completed her doctorate in 1995. After that, she taught mathematics methods and classroom research courses at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She retired in 2015 but continues to serve as a math consultant when requested. Her teaching career spans 30 years and includes primary-level classroom teaching, counseling of at-risk students, coordinating gifted and talented programs and mathematics in-service education for public and tribal schools nationally. She is the author of numerous articles dealing with multicultural education issues and mathematics. She is co-editor of the books, Changing Faces of Mathematics: Perspectives of Indigenous People of North America (National Council of Teachers of Mathematics) and Using Native American Legends to Teach Mathematics (Honor Press). She is the co-author of the primary-level mathematics curriculum resource text and game, Lost and Found and Found Again (Whales Library).
Although her parents lacked a formal education, Hankes credits them for instilling in her a lifelong love for learning.
From beginning to end, Judith committed four years to the writing process that culminated in her book. She enjoyed each time she sat to write, growing closer to the past and the harsh life her mother faced.
In 1914, Ruth was conceived out of wedlock, and was led to believe that she was an orphan being raised by strangers who adopted her as an expression of Christian charity. Because of her “bastard” birth in 1915, her abusers regarded her as sexually tainted and doomed to burn in hell. Tragically, this belief justified to her their cruel and violent treatment. In her vulnerable and innocent soul, young Ruthie believed she was to blame for their actions, and for 30 years she carried her violation as a shameful burden. Ruth felt that, because of her illegitimate birth, she was a mistake.
The alleged grim emotional and physical abuse left Ruth deeply wounded well into her adulthood.
However, in 1950, when Ruth was 35 years old, a deathbed confession from her grandmother turned her world upside down. Ruth’s grandmother confessed that Ruth was not an orphan, and Ruth’s mother, Agnes, who died of the Spanish flu, was in fact Anna’s daughter. Since Ruth was conceived outside of marriage, though, Nana had hidden the truth.
Hankes sensitively describes the burden, “However, deep inside their psyches, ominous wounds still festered, childhood wounds. The traumatic rejection my mother experienced in childhood caused her to avoid forming friendships. In reality, she did not know how to make friends, socialize, or engage in small talk. Whether by circumstances, by nature, or both, she tended toward an awkward form of introversion.”
The American book review company, Kirkus Reviews, writes: The author poignantly describes Ruth’s extraordinary emotional emancipation upon hearing the news — she felt delivered from a curse, and she devoted herself to her Christian faith. Ruth became an accomplished woman despite formidable challenges. A wise mother and devoted wife, she was very resourceful and taught herself to write poetry and play the piano. The author’s reconstruction of her mother’s life is journalistically rigorous as well as deeply endearing—a sweet, thoughtful homage that never devolves into an overly sentimental hagiography.
“An affecting tribute to a genuinely remarkable life,” the Kirkus Review of Nettles and Roses states.
Diane Donovan of Midwest Book Review wrote: By providing a multifaceted biography, the author creates a powerful story filled with many thought-provoking moments. Libraries strong in memoirs, spirituality and family insights will find Nettles and Roses just the ticket for readers interested in how resilience is developed and passed on.
Nettles and Roses is not only a biography, but it is also a biography and memoir of Judith’s memories of life with her mother.
The book is intended to serve as a guide to healing emotional wounds, according to Hankes.
Over 334 pages, Hankes lovingly recounts her mother’s troubled childhood and the deep consolation she ultimately found in her great Christian faith.
Most biographies describe the lives of celebrities or historical figures; few are about regular people. Nettles and Roses tells the story of a regular person, according to Hankes, quickly acknowledging her mother’s unique place in society.
“Well, my mother was not very regular,” Hankes said. “Most people in the Ladysmith community considered her to be an eccentric and a religious fanatic.”
For this reason, Hankes wrote her mother’s biography.
“I want to tell her backstory, a story about putting one foot ahead of the other and not giving up. Ruth’s story demonstrates that in spite of childhood trauma and seemingly insurmountable life challenges, when spiritually guided, it is possible for one to heal, to discover real purpose, and to rise to a level of grace that serves and blesses others,” Hankes said.
That message led Judith to the book’s title — Nettles and Roses: A Story of Resilience and Redemption.
A few Hankes family members still live in Rusk County. Elizabeth Towne Morris, 90, Judith’s sister, is a Ladysmith resident, known as an accomplished portrait artist and published author.
Ruth was 95 years old when she died on Oct. 3, 2010. She alo loved her home in the Wisconsin northwoods, where she prayed without ceasing, read voraciously, wrote poetry, gardened and raised a menagerie of critters. She was a bee-keeper, dog breeder and was known by many as “The Goat Lady.”
Ruth had seven children, 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
Her obituary states, “In spite of her remarkably clear eyesight, Ruth was blind to the weaknesses of others. She viewed all people as God’s children, and mercy, faith and hope flowed through her. When she saw someone in need, she gave compassionately and selflessly. Ruth lived by the Golden Rule, which she memorized when she was three years old, and taught it to every child who crossed her path. She believed that life was a precious gift and that happiness was a choice. Ruth did not count memories or time, but rather happenings which she savored. Her eldest son recalls her saying, ‘I tasted life and found it delicious. To know Ruth was to touch the everlasting.’”
Hankes poured years of her own dedication, creativity and skill into Nettles and Roses, where words coalesced with her memories of her mother. She is pleased to have accomplished what she set out to accomplish.
“I wanted to tell my mother’s story in such a way that it will potentially bless its readers,” Hankes said.
Nettles and Roses, A Story of Resilience and Redemption is a 334-page book (ISBN-13: 9798711962908) independently published on Nov. 10, 2021. It is available on Amazon as a paperback and on Kindle. Go to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYRKG9QL?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860.
