Council hears new jail plan

A conceptual plan to close a portion of Miner Avenue and build a new Rusk County Jail with between 75 and 85 beds across the street right-of-way between E. Third and E. Fourth streets was met by an icy response, Monday, from the Ladysmith Common Council.

With square footage for the proposed new addition to the Rusk County Government Center still an unknown, the number of jail beds would be a 63.5 percent increase from the current jail with 52 beds.

