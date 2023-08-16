A conceptual plan to close a portion of Miner Avenue and build a new Rusk County Jail with between 75 and 85 beds across the street right-of-way between E. Third and E. Fourth streets was met by an icy response, Monday, from the Ladysmith Common Council.
With square footage for the proposed new addition to the Rusk County Government Center still an unknown, the number of jail beds would be a 63.5 percent increase from the current jail with 52 beds.
Kurt Berner, vice president with the Wausau construction firm, Samuels Group, which is spearheading the jail expansion project, told the council other options also were considered. These alternatives included expanding onto the government center’s east parking lot and across either Lake Avenue or E. Third Street, which also would result in closing those streets to through-traffic.
Skywalk and tunnel options to avoid closing streets are currently being ruled out. A skywalk may not be allowed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice due to security issues involving moving inmates over an open street, officials at the meeting said. They also called a tunnel as an expensive option involving relocating underground utilities and ongoing maintenance.
The county owns property south of the government center, including the Flambeau River Outfitters store building and parking lot. It also owns land to the southwest, where the former Ladysmith Methodist Church was razed in December 2021.
The city owns the parking lot west of the government center. Other properties adjacent to the government center are privately owned.
The concept of expanding the jail has been going on for some time, however the concept of closing Miner Avenue for the expansion appears relatively new.
Developers are currently in the design phase that includes looking at ways of adding a new jail onto the courthouse, according to Berner.
“The county is looking at building a new jail and building a new jail adjacent to their existing building,” Berner said. “One of the possible options we are considering is adding a jail onto the south side of the campus.”
Berner recently approached city administration about the steps to vacate a street. That led to preliminary drawings and this week’s meeting with the city council.
The county is required to meet DOJ requirements with its jail, according to Berner.
“That is why we are even considering building a new jail,” Berner said.
The facility should be safe, staff efficient and close to the circuit court operation, he added.
“That is why it lends itself that this jail housing pod would be placed basically on Miner Avenue that would be connected to the south side of the courthouse,” Berner said.
The east parking lot is also being considered, but that would impact parking, he added.
“It looks like that south option is the better option,” Berner told the council, saying street closures have occurred at other jail projects in the state for adjacency reasons.
The schematic design phase of the project will result in drafting a floor plan, establishing elevations, and setting project costs and tax impact. A communication plan then will begin with setting up a website and sending a letter to county residents.
The process of vacating a city street requires a public hearing and notifying property owners within 200 feet, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner.
“That way people can have a say in it,” said Gorsegner, adding the city council typically only receives requests to vacate alleys. “We don’t normally vacate that important of a street.”
Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., questioned that distance, saying the requirement could be a half-mile on the street in each direction.
Christianson, Sr., called the request “a fools errand” to build on a very limited site that will eventually be deemed inadequate. He compared it with the 1963 razing of the former county jail at the site now being considered for the new jail. He spoke about city reimbursements to the county for razing the former Mount Senario College Fine Arts Center and building a new W. 10th Street S for the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital.
“Why isn’t the best solution being pursued at this time through the construction of a new judicial center on that easily accessible and expandable site that we the taxpayers already own,” Christianson said.
He cited other county departments not adjacent to the government center like the airport, highway shop, animal shelter, library, visitors center and ambulance service.
Christianson urged county leaders not to build a jail any larger than needed. He cited the county’s lack of support to develop workforce and veterans housing in the city.
“Lawbreakers over workers? Lawbreakers over veterans? Why should there be support to spend $28 million of our money for people who won’t even abide by our laws?” Christianson said.
Christianson also cited the negative impact closing Miner Avenue would have on the Mardi Gras Street Parade route.
Berner told the council the question of building a new justice center on property elsewhere already has been raised. He said this would cost double that of building a new jail at the government center.
“It is not the intent of the county to come here and ask the city to fund this project. That is not what this is about. This is about being able to come up with a long range plan that doesn’t have to be revisited in 50 years without spending a lot of taxpayer dollars,” Berner said. “You put a master plan together that is able to work on the two adjacent blocks that are there.”
The master plan will address how to “work that block for the next 50 years,” according to Berner.
“If we don’t have a vision for what this is going to look like, you are going to be revisiting this all over again. That is why where does the jail go and how is it tied into courts are such important pieces of jail planning,” Berner said.
Planning leads to increased efficiencies and less burden on taxpayers each year, according to Berner.
“When we talk about the closure of the street, we are not taking it lightly. We know it is [your] main street,” Berner said. “The parade was a topic actually discussed at our preliminary design meetings about how important is that.”
Berner called on city and county officials to collaborate “on something that works for both parties.” He added the project could include construction on new municipal utilities like pavement, sewer, water, sidewalk, curb and gutter that would be turned over to the city after the project is finished.
“I would want this to be an integrated solution,” Berner said. “We see there is a need. How do we get a master plan.”
Berner told the council this model has worked in other communities.
“We are not coming in just to close a street,” Berner said.
John Pohlman III, a former alderman who lives two blocks away on Miner Avenue, criticized the proposal. He described the proposed new jail site as close to an elementary school.
“I still don’t see why this would be the first consideration,” Pohlman III said.
John Pohlman II, also a former city official, spoke against the proposal. He called Miner Avenue one of the few city streets to cross the city without a break.
“A skywalk would work really well. You wouldn’t be screwing up traffic for fire AMS and police,” Pohlman II.
City Attorney Al Kenyon asked if there are alternatives and square footage estimates. He also asked if inmates from elsewhere are being housed in the county jail if there are conceptual drawings for what the expansion might look like. He noted city taxpayers finance about 25-30 percent of the county tax levy, which would be used to fund the project.
“The council is thoughtful and willing to cooperate, but cooperation is a two-way street,” Kenyon said.
Berner said the development is still in the initial phases.
“We are just getting started, and our questions are not too different from the ones you have,” Berner said. “There are county board members who are just like you.
Construction could start as soon as next year after the design and community information processes take place, according to Berner.
“I am hopeful I can bring the parties together,” Berner said. “We haven’t even presented this option to the Rusk County Board.”
