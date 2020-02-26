The Ladysmith Common Council voted with one abstention Monday to fill a mayoral vacancy.
The vote was 5-0 with one abstention to appoint Council President Al Hraban, the alderman for the sixth district, to serve as interim mayor until elected officers are sworn in following the Spring Election. Voting for the appointment were Alds. Mark Platteter, Bill Morgan, Brian Groothousen, Bonnie Stoneberg and Hraban. Ald. Marty Reynolds abstained.
The Spring Election is April 7.
The action was taken after City Attorney Al Kenyon provided officials with several options for filling the vacancy.
Hraban now fills the position vacated after former Mayor Alan Christianson stepped down to seek an advertised Ladysmith city administrator position. Hraban will serve as mayor until elected city officials are sworn in on April 21.
“I’ll do the best I can for the next month and a half,” Hraban said.
As council president, Hraban already had been filling in when the mayor had been unavailable. The council president also presides at All Committees meetings.
Hraban now will earn the base salary for mayor of $300 per month. He will retain his voting responsibilities as alderman. He is also running unopposed for his aldermanic seat.
Hraban told the council he looks forward to his new temporary position with great pleasure.
“I will do the best of my ability to follow the laws,” Hraban said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.