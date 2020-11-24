During the November school board meeting, Bruce school board members approved holding school virtually to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19.
Bruce Elementary School Principal Carrie Wessman said that due to illness and quarantine, about 27 percent of elementary students are absent. Bruce High School Principal Laurie Leaf said there are about 27 percent of high school students out.
Bruce District Administrator Pat Sturzl said the biggest and most important thing to keep in mind that at the time of the school board meeting, the district only had one active case of COVID-19. That one case was isolated. The concern is the number of students who are out on quarantine.
Last fall when absenteeism rose due to illness, Sturzl said the district had about 18 percent of students absent.
School board member Dan Robers suggested the idea of holding virtual school the week following Thanksgiving. Doing so would allow any symptoms or illnesses related to COVID-19 to appear and allow time for children to stay home instead of continuing the spread.
Amanda Weinert, of Rusk County Public Health, said the county is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 activity and holiday travel is a concern. Individuals exposed to COVID-19 while spending time with extended family or traveling, could benefit from extra time for symptoms to present themselves. While one-week quarantine does not mean a person is in the clear, it does allow time for symptoms to show up, according to Weinert.
Wessman said staff are overwhelmed, worried, stress levels are high and everyone is concerned.
In the high school, Leaf said it’s very stressful right now as well. Teachers are forced to change lesson plans from an in-person class of 10 at last minute to only two due to quarantine. Teachers are moving class content around to meet student needs, but teachers and classes are very stressful, especially when you come to school and so many kids are gone, said Leaf.
“If teachers knew ahead [of a closing], they would know how to plan,” said Wessman. Teaching online is different than in-person and its important and less stressful to have a plan. Everyone is working hard to make this year work, but it’s the unknown that impacts the most stress, said Wessman.
Leaf said in the high school, virtual learning is going very well as students are more comfortable and know teacher’s expectations.
School board member Jodi Hopkins said she would rather see the kids with a week of virtual learning after Thanksgiving than an entire month of virtual learning; returning students have symptoms that appear within a couple of days upon returning. “Hospitals are full with a limited amount of hospital room available, ICU’s are at full capacity; we’re looking at more than just kids. It’s also grandparents, aunts, uncles,” said Hopkins.
Weinert said the State does not have a magic number when it comes to when a school should go virtual or close, only that the needs of the students need to be met in terms of food, bussing, and staff.
Sturzl said that at the time of the meeting, nine staff were out with either confirmed cases or quarantine.
Wessman told school board members that 4K students would receive packets and read a-louds while on virtual learning. Other grades in the elementary would have a scheduled online time to avoid major impacts to internet availability in the homes where more than one child lives.
School board members approved providing one week virtual learning following Thanksgiving break with a five to one vote.
School board members also approved asking for their third five-year $400,000 school referendum in the 2021 spring election.
Sturzl said, “our district is strong and the numbers [of students] are growing. We’ve done things and haven’t let things fall apart.” With previous school referendums Bruce administrators have been able to complete projects of different sizes to maintain the building.
One such change that has had a great impact especially this year, according to Sturzl, are the automatic sinks and water fountains with the bottle filling feature.
Hopkins asked if the school would need a $400,000 referendum as a lesser amount would likely make the school look more fiscally responsible.
School board member Andy Anderson felt the cost for maintenance is increasing, retaining high quality staff costs more and agreed with the $400,000 referendum amount.
A resolution will be presented to the board at the December meeting.
The next school board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14.
