The Ladysmith School District hosted a visit by state educators last week, leading a tour of the middle and high school tech-ed departments to highlight the state of the art equipment and educational opportunities available for educators and students.

State Superintendent Jill Underly visited with educators and students during two hours at Ladysmith Middle and High School. She visited tech-ed departments, science labs, home economics areas, business education classrooms to see what is being offered now and to hear how the learning environment will be growing in the future. Through recent grants to the school and matching dollars from area businesses, equipment continues to be updated and added to make sure students are able to compete with their peers today and into the future.

