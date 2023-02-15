The Ladysmith School District hosted a visit by state educators last week, leading a tour of the middle and high school tech-ed departments to highlight the state of the art equipment and educational opportunities available for educators and students.
State Superintendent Jill Underly visited with educators and students during two hours at Ladysmith Middle and High School. She visited tech-ed departments, science labs, home economics areas, business education classrooms to see what is being offered now and to hear how the learning environment will be growing in the future. Through recent grants to the school and matching dollars from area businesses, equipment continues to be updated and added to make sure students are able to compete with their peers today and into the future.
Also touring the facilities were other officials from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction including DPI Policy Initiative Adviser Tacara Lovings, DPI Health Science Education Consultant and DPI Career and Technical Education Communications Specialist Carol Hutchinson.
Local officials also were on the tour led by School District Administrator Laura Stunkel including Principal Greg Posewitz, school counselor Jodi Zimmer and school board member Nancy Burmeister. CESA 10 Director of College and Career Readiness Gwen Janke also participated.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly have proclaimed February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. The transformation of CTE over the last several years has been remarkable, and CTE Month is the ideal time to reflect on these ongoing changes.
Gone are the days when “vocational” education was an alternative option only for students who were considered not on a college track. Today’s Career and Technical Education prepares every student for success in college and the career of their choice. Most important, because it is for all students, it is a powerful way to bridge opportunity gaps and ensure all high school graduates are prepared for their next step after high school.
A leader in this transformation, Wisconsin has brought together employers, educational organizations, and economic and workforce development leaders to form employer-led regional collaborative groups. Each regional group works together to build Regional Career Pathways that reflect the needs and vision of the communities in their area. They also lead to high-wage, in-demand careers in their local economy.
As a result, local districts not only feature traditional career pathways in auto repair and construction, but also pathways in health science, engineering, computer science, sustainable agriculture, media, education, and training … whatever pathways are in demand in the region. No matter what their chosen career, students participate in their pathway’s quality CTE components, including a sequence of CTE courses, industry-recognized credentials, dual-credit opportunities, work-based learning, and career and technical student organizations — all in their career pathway.
CTE has changed for the better. In the short-term, research shows that students in CTE courses perform better, are more engaged, and have higher graduation rates — about 10 percent higher — than the overall student body. In the long-term, CTE is part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s overall vision for every student to graduate high school academically, socially, emotionally and life ready.
The Ladysmith School District offers four CTE areas including Technology Education, Family and Consumer Science, Health Science and Business Education. In the 2021-22 school year, the district had 23 CTE Incentive Grant completion certifications that take into account certifying agency recognition and validity, student accessibility, and programmatic rigor.
“The same way schools celebrate their athletes we are celebrating our connection with CTE,” Stunkel said.
High School sophomore Rhea Woelfer is interested in a career in education after high school. She spoke about opportunities in Ladysmith through a new organization called Educators Rising, a community-based career and technical student organization with intra-curricular learning opportunities integrated into existing education and training programs.
“I’m still not sure what I am going to go into, but education has always been a possibility,” Woelfer said. “I am meeting people who also have the same interests as me, and it is helping me decide if I want to go into it or not.”
Tech Ed offers welding, drafting, CAD, consumer automotive, wood and Skills USA.
Business offers personal finance, marketing, accounting, desktop publishing and some technical college partnership programs.
Family and consumer science offers food, child care, parenting, independent living and textile courses.
Health science offers the sciences, health care and other related programming.
Youth apprenticeships also are increasing in popularity in the district through partnerships with area businesses, agriculture industry and construction projects.
Tech-ed teacher Kyle Jeffress highlighted the school’s metals, welding, woodworking and automotive labs. He also noted the school’s Fab Lab and Jacks Manufacturing, a student owned and operated business that allows students to learn about business and industry by completing the full business cycle through marketing, finance, manufacturing, engineering and production.
“Even though we are a small school we are able to offer a large variety of classes,” Jeffress said. “There are a lot of different opportunities for students. Even though we are a small school, we have a strong CTE staff.”
Tech ed teacher Brian Groothousen highlighted utility construction tours the school offers through Cooperative Educational Services Agency 10. Through CESA, students visited the local technical college and area construction sites to explore career options in these fields.
“We do building construction to get them exposed to the trade. It doesn’t mean they have to want to be in building or construction, but their skills will carry over to plumbing, electrical or anything else like that. This way we don’t have to have specified classes in any of those areas,” Groothousen said.
The school’s Fab Lab was launched with a $70,997 initial project cost share through $12,500 from the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation, $12,500 from the city of Ladysmith, $20,408 in grants and donations and $25,589 from the school district. It was expanded at a cost of $30,000 through a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant with matching LCIDC and school district funds.
The tech ed department will soon undergo a major facelift as part of a $120,000 project to update the machining program through a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development grant with the $40,000 DWD grant, $65,000 community match and $15,000 school district contribution.
Once the improvements are completed, school officials are planning new advanced manufacturing and new Industry Recognized Credentials programming to be offered.
High school junior Tucker Galindo said the the tech ed classes allow students to apply real world engineering to find solutions in the classroom.
“This lets us develop to be leaders out of the classroom,” Galindo said.
High school senior Coltin Fenstermacher noted how the many classroom opportunities help students.
“This gives us a head start on what we may want to do in the future,” Fenstermacher said.
Family and consumer science classes teach the importance of being able to work together and in teams, according to teacher Janelle Martin.
“It means being able to communicate effectively, managing time and setting aside differences for the sake of completing a project together,” Martin said.
Eli Rogers explained how family and consumer science classes provide training for life as an adult. He noted parents won’t always be there to shop for groceries, cook the meals and wash the laundry.
“Advanced foods really helped me in preparing for the real world.it’s preparing you for being on your own,” Rogers said.
Lexi Bartles added the classes have really helped.
“It definitely has helped me realize I can do this myself,” Bartles said.
Angelica Dorr noted students in family and consumer science classes essentially learn how to work together and “become a family.”
“These classes helped me decide what I want to be. I want to be an early childhood teacher,” Dorr said.
Underly spoke positively about the educational opportunities in the Ladysmith School District as students prepare for adult life and future careers.
“How exciting it is for the students. They have so many opportunities,” Underly said. “I am happy for your community.”
Zimmer, the school district guidance counselor, highlighted the learning opportunities available to students
“We have a lot of kids doing a lot of good things,” Zimmer said.
Stunkel called it a “great” day, saying students were impressive with their knowledge and leadership during the presentations.
