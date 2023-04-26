Horses pulling

A pavilion is being built at Trail’s End Camp, located two miles north of Bruce along the Chippewa River. Trails End was established in 1934 and boasts a 189-acre property owned by Rusk County. The pavilion has been a long-time goal of the Board of Trustees and now that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Trail’s End Camp is used all summer long for events such as weddings, reunions and other gatherings. It’s also a popular location for youth groups to gather. The mission of Trail’s End Camp is to serve a diverse population of indoor campers by providing clean and safe facilities with a strong emphasis on attracting, catering to and educating youth organizations interested in outdoor recreation and learning. The pavilion will add value to the camp by providing access to outdoor gatherings and education when the weather is not suitable.

