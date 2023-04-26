A pavilion is being built at Trail’s End Camp, located two miles north of Bruce along the Chippewa River. Trails End was established in 1934 and boasts a 189-acre property owned by Rusk County. The pavilion has been a long-time goal of the Board of Trustees and now that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Trail’s End Camp is used all summer long for events such as weddings, reunions and other gatherings. It’s also a popular location for youth groups to gather. The mission of Trail’s End Camp is to serve a diverse population of indoor campers by providing clean and safe facilities with a strong emphasis on attracting, catering to and educating youth organizations interested in outdoor recreation and learning. The pavilion will add value to the camp by providing access to outdoor gatherings and education when the weather is not suitable.
The plan is to construct the 30’x40’pavilion using logs. Westlund Log Works is undertaking the project using logs from red pines cut at the camp itself. Much of the needed timber will come from trees that were damaged from the heavy snow this last winter. Westlund Log Works is a company that specializes in log cabins and wood working based in Marengo, WI. ARPA funds are being used to fund the project.
Early in April, members of the Rusk County Forestry department along with assistance by the FISTA chainsaw safety group, worked together to cut the big timbers down. On Saturday, April 8, Trail’s End Camp opened for the public to come and watch some real horsepower in action. Cliff Brown from BitterSweet Farms brought their workhorses Bess and Shatz out to move logs the old-fashioned way.
Work animals such as horses and oxen have been used to move logs since the pre-industrial days. Around the 1980’s, the practice almost went extinct due to the ease of using machinery and logging trucks to move logs. However, in recent years there has been a resurgence of people moving back to using animals to log. As part of the restorative forestry movement, supporters of the practice claim that using horses has less of an impact on the forest, reducing damage to land and neighboring trees. Work horses typically weigh around 1,600 lbs while logging equipment can weigh up to 10,000 lbs and can cause damage to neighboring trees while removing logs. Using horses allows for a much gentler approach, often sparing nearby trees from damage and leaving the forest floor in better condition.
The horses dragged or ‘skidded’ the logs to the desired location where volunteers used cant hooks to move the logs into position. The day was a nostalgic reminder of days past and a great educational opportunity for those who came to watch and volunteer.
The pavilion is expected to be completed this summer. For more information on the project or regarding Trail’s End Camp, call 715-532-2151 or visit ruskcounty.org/trailsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.