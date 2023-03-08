March 10
STORYTIME — Friday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a Storytime featuring The King’s Pudding by Joy Cowley at the Bruce Area Library and a craft making shamrocks with clay.
BIBLE SHARING — March 10 from 10 -11 a.m. at the Ninth Street Café back room. World Day of Prayer Bible sharing for women. Ephesians 1:15-19. Sponsors are Faith United Methodist and OLS women.
March 13
GENEOLOGY SOCIETY — A program about the effects our ancestors have on us will be held by the Blue Hills Genealogical Society on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron. The program is free and open to the public. Marriage and family therapist Douglas Dobberfuhl will present.
March 14
TEEN TUESDAYS — A teen led group that picks their own activities. Will meet on Tuesday March 14 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Rusk County Community Library. For ages 12-18. Come and eat some snacks, make new friends and do fun activities!
March 15
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will provide Coffee and Conversation.
LEGO CLUB — Wednesday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. LEGO Club will meet at the Bruce Area Library. walk-in LEGOs will be offered at the Bruce Area Library for children accompanied by their parents.
STORYTIME — Baby and toddler storytime will be held on Wednesday, March 15 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Rusk County Library. For ages 0-3. Older siblings welcomed.
March 16
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will hold their monthly meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the museum at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. Open to the public. Finalize plans for the Rusk County Spring Expo.
STORYTIME — Pre-school storytime will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rusk County Library. For ages 3-5.
GAME NIGHT — Thursday, March 16 from 4-8 p.m. in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library. For all gamers interested in board games, puzzles or rousing imaginative RPB games. Bring your own games. Fun for all ages.
March 17
STORYTIME — Friday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a Storytime featuring Thidwick, the Big-hearted Moose by Dr. Seuss at the Bruce Area Library and a craft making page markers.
March 22
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will provide Coffee and Conversation.
March 24
STORYTIME — Friday, March 24 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime featuring William Wakes Up by Linda Ashman and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
STORYTIME — Friday, March 24 at 1 p.m. the Bruce Area Library will provide a kindergarten storytime at the Bruce Elementary School.
March 25
ANNUAL RUSK AREA SPRING EXPO — Will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at the Ladysmith Middle & High School, 1700 Edgewood Ave. E, Ladysmith.
March 27
BOOK CLUB — Monday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. the Bruce Area Library Book Club will meet to discuss Kindness and Wonder by Gavin Edwards and Reader’s Choice books.
FELLOWSHIP MEAL — On Monday March 27 at 5 p.m., the Nathaniel Lutheran Church will hold a Fellowship meal. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
March 30
MANNA MEAL — The March Manna Meal will be held from 5-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S, Ladysmith. The meal will be hosted by the Ladysmith Lions Club.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
