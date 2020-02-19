The Rusk County population has declined this decade while incomes have seen double digit growth, according to a recently released report on challenges facing rural areas of the country.
A new Forward Analytics report, The Rural Challenge: Depopulation and Its Economic Consequences, found that from 2010-2018, two thirds of rural counties in Wisconsin lost population. That percentage was up from 44 percent during 2000-10, and in rural counties across the nation, a similar pattern has emerged.
A division of the Wisconsin Counties Association, Forward Analytics is a Wisconsin-based research organization that provides state and local policymakers with nonpartisan analysis of issues affecting the state. It attempts to highlight challenges facing the state, and to assist policymakers in understanding that data so they can make informed policy decisions.
The report shows a 4.1 percent decrease in county population so far this decade, while incomes have grown 21.6 percent. During the same period the labor force has shrunk 2.1 percent as jobs have increased 2.2 percent. The number of firms also has grown 9.8 percent.
“The pattern of rural counties growing more slowly than urban ones has a long history,” said Forward Analytics Director Dale Knapp, “but what is occurring now is the slow rural growth of the past is turning to decline.”
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado, who recently attended a presentation of the report given by Knapp, is not surprised by its findings. He said the contents are consistent with what area officials been seeing in the local economy and employment statistics.
“While population is down, the numbers you don’t see is that it is relatively flat as far as migration patterns. [This means] about the same number of people move here as move away.,” Albarado said. “Where we lose is in the birth and death rates. We’ve known this and we can see that people leave when they are younger and starting families and tend to move back later in life.”
The county’s labor force is down slightly, but compared to other rural areas the county is holding its own. Most other northern counties and rural areas are experiencing an even sharper decline in workforce.
“It is a positive that our jobs are still showing a small increase over the period. This is good in any environment, but is even more noteworthy when considering the constraints the declining workforce presents,” Albarado said. “I believe that the percent increase in jobs would have been higher if not for the limited workforce available. Over the period we’ve had multiple employers express an interest in growing, but not able to find the workforce to do so or even replace open positions.”
According to the new report, 30 percent of rural counties nationally and none in Wisconsin experienced population loss during 1990-2000. Over the ensuing 10 years, those percentages climbed to 47 percent nationally and 44 percent in Wisconsin. Since 2010, a full two-thirds of rural America has experienced depopulation, with few signs that this will abate any time soon.
“The economic consequences of depopulation are real — a shrinking workforce, fewer jobs, fewer businesses, and slower income growth,” said Knapp. “Among the 10 percent of counties with the fastest population growth during 2010-2018, median growth in the labor force was 5 percent, in jobs 13.1 percent, and in businesses 8.5 percent.”
That stands in stark contrast to the 10 percent of counties with the largest population losses, where median decline in workforce was 14.1 percent, in jobs 3.9 percent, and in businesses 5.5 percent. For counties between these two extremes, growth rates fell as population growth weakened.
The number of firms is probably the most surprising statistic to Albarado.
“I am surprised in the size of the increase and can’t pinpoint an exact reason for this, but I’m thinking that it might reflect a number of small 1-2 person businesses that have formed,” Albarado said.
This could be, he added, an individual creating an LLC to operate their own business, he added, or it could also reflect the population moving into the area, working full-time or being semi-retired and being able to work remotely. Often these are structured as an LLC or other incorporated business working as a consultant or independent contractor.
There have also been a number of vacation rental properties that have popped up in the county, and it is not unusual for these to be incorporated as a business, according to Albarado.
Depopulation generally resulted in slower income growth as well. Among counties growing the fastest, median county income growth was over 24 percent. Among those with the greatest population declines, median income dropped 0.8 percent. With population falling along with economic activity, there appeared to be little impact on per capita income and household income.
The income data also was not surprising to Albarado. He has seen a consistent rise in wage rates over the last 5-7 years. In looking at the Census of Employment Wages quarterly data, Rusk County was consistently in the middle tier of average wages by county in the state and far from the bottom. This was especially the case in 2016-2018.
“I think the tighter labor market was a significant factor in this, as was the impact of a couple specific industries,” Albarado said. “While I have seen the wage data, I don’t have the data for the other parts of income (dividend, transfers, interest, etc.) to know what impact this has had. We should start to see this in the next year or two as updated personal and median household income numbers become available.”
The state had 11 counties among the top 30 percent nationally in population change and only one among the bottom 30 percent.
“While the state’s rural counties are experiencing population loss, the declines are generally not as severe as elsewhere,” Knapp said.
According to Knapp, among four measures of economic performance, rural counties in Wisconsin generally outperformed their counterparts nationally. In labor force growth, Wisconsin had 20 counties among the top 30 percent nationally, nine more than it had on population growth. In business growth, 22 rural Wisconsin counties were among the top 30 percent, and in income growth, the state placed 17 at that level.
The one indicator where the state lagged was job growth. Only six rural Wisconsin counties were among the top 30 percent nationally.
Knapp concluded, “While rural depopulation in the state has not been as severe as elsewhere, policymakers should not be complacent. There are few signs that this trend will slow or reverse, and Wisconsin’s experience could worsen over the next decade.”
This report is the first of two on rural depopulation. It explores rural population changes nationally and how Wisconsin counties are faring compared to their counterparts elsewhere. It also looks at some of the consequences of depopulation, including job loss, a shrinking workforce, fewer businesses, and slow income growth. A follow-up report will examine the key factors behind depopulation and identify policies or actions that might be adopted to stem rural decline.
