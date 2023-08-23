Bidders at the Rusk County Fair Combined Meat Animal Auction shattering last year’s impressive total with an even greater $250,190 in bids. The total marks a 22.6 percent increase from last year’s sum of $204,023.
This could be the best result yet for the combined auctions, held at the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The 48th annual Livestock Auction features youth showing choice steers, swine, sheep and goats. The 19th annual Small Animal Auction features youth showing choice chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, game birds and rabbits.
The livestock auction netted $244,675 in bids. The small animal auction brought home $5,515.
“We had some motivated bidders,” said Norb Christman, an Auction Clerk for Security Financial Bank after the auction.
Last year’s total might have seemed insurmountable, but a perfect storm of motivated bidders combined with a large field of lots up for bids helped contribute to the hefty take.
Christman believed last year’s total marked the first time the auctions exceeded $200,000 in sales. This year’s take was even better, and likely another record.
Only twice in the last decade did animal auction sales top $100,000. It did so in 2021 at $112,981 and in 2015 at $108,748.
Bidders and family members of the youth who were showing their animals in the ring packed the show barn at the fairgrounds, taking advantage of a larger arena and new concrete.
Tops among beef steer bids were Buesser Concrete at $12,152 for a 1,519 pound animal at $8 per pound shown by Bristol Osborn, Real Deal Outdoor Products at $11,564 for a 1,779 pound animal at $6.50 per pound shown by Arie Robers, Kane’s Construction at $10,268 for a 1,208 pound animal at $8.50 per pound shown by Belle Jones and Porky’s Bar at $10,031 for a 1,486 pound animal at $6.75 per pound shown by Briley Burmeister
Other top bids included J&A Construction at $3,255 for a swine at 283 pounds shown by Braylee Wiles, Red Cedar Electric at $825 for a sheep at 165 pounds shown by Noah Moser and The Farm House Restaurant at $404 for a goat at 85 pounds shown by Emma Heath.
The number of animals also played a factor in the bid totals between last year and 2023.
Last year’s auction featured 60 animal entries and 11 champion livestock for a total of 71 lots. This year’s auction included 75 animal entries and 12 champion livestock for a total of 87 lots.
The field of animal entries included 38 swine, 24 beef, seven sheep one dairy and one goat.
The auction was capped with the Small Animal Fundraiser Lot of two broiler chickens, a turkey, a goose and a roaster rabbit. This collection also went for the high bid of $1,050.
Organizers called the auction a resounding success not only in the sales figures that are gratifying, but the event that has an importance for the youngsters who raised the animals that can’t be measured in dollars.
“The awesome support of the community and surrounding areas just shows how much of an impact this project and our youth make on everyone,” said Livestock Project Officer Judy Srp. “Our youth put so much of their time, hearts and souls into all their projects to bring the best animals in this auction.”
