Ali Coggins

OWNING THE RING— Ali Coggins shows off her 248 pound swine at the Rusk County Fair Combined Meat Animal Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Bidders at the Rusk County Fair Combined Meat Animal Auction shattering last year’s impressive total with an even greater $250,190 in bids. The total marks a 22.6 percent increase from last year’s sum of $204,023.

This could be the best result yet for the combined auctions, held at the fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.

