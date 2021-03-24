A gas leak caused by work crews replacing meters in Ladysmith Wednesday morning, forced the evacuation of two downtown businesses.
A steel 2-inch main was hit, according to a We Energies spokesperson.
“We were able to get people out safely, the gas turned off and the customers who lost service relit,” said Brendan Conway for We Energies. “Crews responded quickly and downgraded the situation at 10:29 a.m.”
Firefighters also went door-to-door in the area to alert additional business owners after a report of a “potent smell of natural gas” reported to city police at 10:15 a.m. on March 17.
The original call to law enforcement about a bad odor in the air came from Our Lady of Sorrows, about five blocks away from the gas main leak in an alley running between W. Third and W. Fourth streets and Lake and Miner avenues.
The line was hit by a contractor working for We Energies, according to Conway.
“They were doing some work in advance of road construction,” Conway said.
The shut-down affected more than 30 customers in the affected area, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs. We Energies was the company doing the upgrade work on the alley where the damage occurred, he said.
Fire trucks quickly closed down a one-block area. Firefighters diverted traffic onto side streets.
The gas was quickly shut off by a WE Energies worker several blocks away at a different location, but not before firefighters evacuated the nearby Ladysmith Family Dental Clinic and Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan. Clinic staff could be seen walking away from the site down Miner Avenue. Ladysmith Federal employees stood along the road outside the business.
The hiss sound of escaping gas could be heard. The sound was silenced within 15-20 minutes of the initial call.
The gas leak occurred when the utility company was conducting some repairs in the alley outside of the Ladysmith Family Dental Center building.
“Upon detection of the leak, all staff and patients in the Ladysmith Family Dental Center building were safely evacuated, spokesperson Rebecca Pehlke said.
“Patient care was able to safely be resumed a few hours later thanks to the work of our local fire department,” she said.
The damaged line behind the dental clinic was repaired several hours later.
“We had to ventilate the Marshfield Clinic Dental Center because it had a strong smell of gas for several hours,” Gibbs said. “There is always a risk of an explosion when we have a leak of this nature.”
The wind was fairly calm, and that helped with the situation, according to Gibbs.
Gibbs commended WE Energies for quickly responding and shutting down the line in a very timely manner. He estimated the leak was shut down within 15 minutes.
“Everything seemed to go pretty smoothly with the nature of the call,” Gibbs said.
Conway said 31 customers were impacted, with six being residential and the rest businesses or vacant buildings.
We Energies had all customer services relit by 4:30 p.m., once repairs were completed.
“Our crews went door to door restoring service, with the last non-vacant building restored at 4:30 p.m.,” Conway said.
Ladysmith Fire Department was on scene for one hour.
