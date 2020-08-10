A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash with a deer.
The crash occurred at 9:13 p.m., Aug. 9.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Department, a motorcycle was northbound near the 900 block of Rangeline Road when the driver struck a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the driver is not being released until notification of family is made.
The Rusk County Sheriffs Office is conducting this investigation.
No further information is currently available.
