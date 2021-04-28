The Rusk County Community Library in Ladysmith will return to open browsing and computer use on May 3. The library will be open the same hours currently in operation with half day hours only. Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays the library will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays the library will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
At this time, the computer access will remain at 30 minutes per session. The library has a limited number of computers open for use to maintain the appropriate social distance between patrons. If everyone spends a limited amount of time in the library, library staff members believe we can have a safer and healthier experience for all.
Upon re-opening, the library is not limiting the number of visitors in the library at one time; however thirty minutes is what the library staff recommend for a time length of each visitor.
For those who are not comfortable spending time in the library with others, the library will still offer pick-up service. The pick-up service will continue to work as it has over the last few months.
Patrons can order items online and when the items are ready, let the library staff know when you wish to pick those items up. Items ready for pick-up will be in the front lobby.
For more information, call the Rusk County Community Library at 715-532-2604, follow the library on Facebook or check the library’s website, ladysmithpl.org.
Library staff are requesting visitors to the library to wear masks while in the library due to many people not yet being vaccinated. Most of the library staff have been vaccinated.
The library will continue to follow the Wisconsin and Rusk County Department of Health Services guidelines to protect everyone as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.