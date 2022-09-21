Charges against Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley were dismissed Thursday, in Rusk County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Schley was charged with felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2021. The charges were dismissed on defendant's motion last February, but that month a new case was filed with the same charges.
Prosecuting attorney Ellen Anderson explained to the court in the latest hearing, on Sept. 21, that after reviewing the case the state has filed a motion to dismiss.
Former Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna resigned that position after being elected and sworn in last month as new Rusk County Circuit Court Judge.
Previous Judge Steven P. Anderson also recused himself from the proceedings due to a conflict. He retired from office when his term ended last month.
Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James M. Isaacson, who was presiding over the case, granted the dismissal.
The hearing lasted 2 minutes before being adjourned.
Earlier this month, charges against former Flambeau School Board President Julie "CJ" Hauser were dismissed following a motion to dismiss.
A charge of disorderly conduct against Schley’s husband, Jeffrey, is still an open case, but according to online court records, attorneys are working to settle the case. A status conference is set for 9 a.m., Oct. 17.
The charges against all three stem back to a January 2021 incident in which Jeffrey Schley, 45, allegedly tried to get a physical education teacher to change his daughter’s grade.
According to charging documents, the Flambeau School Employee Anti-Harassment policy designates the district administrator as the individual to accept and receive complaints and to either begin an investigation or designate a specific person to conduct the process.
A Rusk County investigator met with a Flambeau school board member who requested to file a complaint. The school board president, Julie Hauser, had refused to schedule a special school board meeting as requested by two school board members.
The school board member making the complaint reported to the investigator that Jeffrey Schley had gone into the school and threatened a teacher to change his child’s grade.
In May, the investigator received a voicemail from a Flambeau administrator reporting an incident whereby Erica Schley had used a meeting with another staff member to attempt to gain information about the ongoing investigation of Jeffrey Schley and Hauser.
The incident had allegedly occurred on May 12 during a meeting with Schley and the administrator. Schley informed the administrator that there would be a special board meeting and that the administrator did not have to attend. The administrator said he planned on attending anyway and Schley “just looked” at him, according to the criminal complaint.
Two former administrators, principals Craig Cahoon and Vince Ross, no longer work for the district.
