These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from April 16-30.
Town of Atlanta
Fetke Rd. Sara Fetke N/K/A Sara R. Hays, Muskego, to Doug Fetke A/K/A Douglas R. Fetke, Mequon. $36,100. Quit Claim Deed/Refinance Removing One Tenant In Common.
Fetke Rd. Sara Fetke N/K/A Sara R. Hays, Muskego, to Doug Fetke A/K/A Douglas R. Fetke, Mequon. $36,100. Other/Correction Instrument.
Town of Big Bend
Chippewa Trail. Shirley H. Baier, Bloomer, to Scott M. Johnson, Nelson. $32,250. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
N862 School Rd. Ronda J Acuna, New Auburn, to Forest Haven of Island Lake Llc, New Auburn. $70,600. Quit Claim Deed/Transfer to Grantor’s LLC.
Town of Big Falls
County Road J. Cynthia L Adkins, Ladysmith, to Michael E Madsen, Ladysmith. $2,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale
Vl. Gary L. Swoverland, Ladysmith, to Stacy Swoverland, Ladysmith. $110,600. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale
Town of Cedar Rapids
N7610 Hanson Ln. Louis S. Hanson, Glen Flora, to Aron, Jr. L. Flint, Glen Flora. $47,100. Other/Correction Instrument.
Town of Dewey
Happy Acres Road. Douglas A. & Julie A. Fahey, Carver, Minn., to Nathan & Johanna Lund, Tony. $32,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Flambeau
N7271 Hwy 27. Jared A. Prokop, Ladysmith, to Jared A. Prokop, Ladysmith. $148,500. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title.
N5084 Rocky Ridge Road. Robert W. Moreau, Ladysmith, to Lisa M. Moreau, Ladysmith. $110,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Town of Hawkins
Vacant Land. Sheryl Johnson, Hawkins, to Lyle Johnson, Glen Flora. $27,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Vacant Land. Brent S. Tollaksen, Wisconsin Dells, to Sheryl Johnson, Hawkins. $51,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Vacant Land. Sheryl Johnson, Hawkins, to Rocky Creek Tree Farm LLC, Midland, Texas. $30,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Marshall
Vacant Land On Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon, Wi 54766. Dennis Novak Estate, Fayetteville, N.C., to Chad and Brenda Webster, Gilman. $44,400. Other/Org Sale.
Vacant Land On Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon, Wi 54766. Linda Jones, Holcombe, to Chad and Brenda Webster, Gilman. $177,600. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Murry
No Address. Robert D. and Nancy M. Swenson, Bruce, to Roger Roehl, Bruce. $43,000. Other/Correction.
W11521/W11525 Blodgett Road. Howard S Blodgett, Bruce, to Mickey E Blodgett, Bruce. $160,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
W11521/W11525 Blodgett Road. Estate of Mickey E Blodgett, Cuero, Texas, to Kristofer James Fleck, Centuria. $160,000. Other/Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
N734 Musky Bay Road. The Landorf Family Trust Dated July 30, 2020, to Jason R. and Bobbie Jo A. Davis, Chetek. $49,500. Other/Org Sale.
Town of South Fork
Wildwood Lane. Katherine Palmer, Norway, Mich., to Palmer Joint Revocable Trust Dated July 29, 2022, Norway, Mich. $70,000. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Cty Rd. M. Pamela D Schladweiler, Hawkins, to Todd J Gebhardt, Hawkins. $45,000. Quit Claim Deed/Removing One Co-Owner.
Town of Thornapple
N/A. John A. & Nancy E. Czarnezki, Rib Lake, to Czarnezki Family Irrevocable Trust, Rib Lake. $59,400. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
Town of True
N5106 Cty Rd. B. Arnold L. & April R. Sarnstrom, Ellsworth, to Gregory A. Sarnstrom, Tony. $68,200. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Washington
N1174 Town Hall Drive. Katherine A. Perret, Chippewa Falls, to Katherine A. Perret Irrevocable Trust Dated April 11, 2023, Chippewa Falls. $122,000.
Town of Wilkinson
Gordon Rd. Heather Duesselmann, Wausau, to Steven J. and Tammy M. Larson, Eau Claire. $30,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Willard
W8267 Cty Rd. D. James M. Kane, Jr., Sheldon, to Taylor Berger, Conrath. $55,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
W8431 Broken Arrow Rd. Lori L. Popp, Conrath, to Lori L. Popp, Conrath. $26,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Wilson
Valley Rd. Bradley & Sara (FKA Sara Sleeuwenhoek) Jilek, Weyerhaeuser, to Earl D. Jr. & Judith A Smith, Birchwood. $500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Giving Extra Land Where Home Encroaches.
Village of Bruce
820 N. 4th Street. Alexander and Lynn M. Samardzich, Bruce, to David Samardzich, Bruce. $500. Quit Claim Deed/Boundary Survey.
Village of Hawkins
Vl. Catawba Farm Supply, Inc, A/K/A Catawba Farm Supply, Chippewa Falls, to ASD 2STORE LLC, Cypress, Texas. $745,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Village of Sheldon
N691 A Street. Carl L. Vogel, Beaver Dam, to Ashley Elwyn Overturf, Sheldon. $24,900. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
City of Ladysmith
301 Miner Ave W. Tami L. Kraft, Ladysmith, to Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan, Ladysmith. $210,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
E 10th St. S. Adam Johnson, Cornell, to Cheyenne N Makinia, Ladysmith. $5,500. Quit Claim Deed/Org Sale.
700 East 3rd Street N. Kenneth J. Hoefs, Ladysmith, to State of Wisconsin - Dept of Transportation, Superior. $400. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
801 E 3rd St. S. Estate of Adeline J. Beck, Ladysmith, to Sherisce L. and Kris R. Cutsforth, Weyerhaeuser. $110,000. Other/Org Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.