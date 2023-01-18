University of Wisconsin-Superior
UW-Superior announced its Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). Students from this area include:
Holcombe — Kaylie Walters;
Radisson — Drew Kerner; and
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
UW-Oshkosh has released the names of students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2022 across its three campuses, Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a “C” and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run. Students from this area include:
Hawkins — Leeann Hershey, Dean’s List;
Holcombe — Graci Willmarth, Honor Roll;
Ladysmith — Cassandra Sutten, Honor Roll; and
Weyerhaeuser — Sydney Antczak, Dean’s List.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
UW-Madison announced its Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.” Students from this area include:
Bruce — Kara Graves, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll;
Holcombe — Jacob Palumbo, School of Business, Dean’s List;
Ladysmith — Mikayla Izdepski, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List, Trenton Vollendorf, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List and Jackie Wallin, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List;
Winter — Jason Knuckey, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List.
University of Minnesota-Rochester
UUM-Rochester recognizes students who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor’s List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F. Students from this area include:
St. Cloud State University has announced students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Students from this area include:
Weyerhaeuser — Miranda Kopras. College of Health and Wellness Professions, Nursing, BS.
