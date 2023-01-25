Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:
Barron County
Barron County
Barron — Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy. 25.
Prairie Farm — Dec. 7, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N. River Ave.
Rice Lake — Dec. 2, noon-6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.; Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.; Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Dr.
Chippewa County
Chippewa Falls —Nov. 28, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward and Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.
Stanley — Dec. 23, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave.
Rusk County
Ladysmith — Nov. 29, 1-5:45 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E.; and Dec. 8, noon-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W
Sawyer County
Hayward — Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, 8575 N. Trepania Rd.; Dec. 19, noon- 6 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St.; and Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St.
Taylor County
Medford — Nov. 29, 1:30-7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln Street.
Washburn County
Birchwood — Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St.
