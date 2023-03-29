Voters will head to the polls in the Spring Election on Tuesday, April 4, to decide key statewide and local races as well as state and local referendums.
In the race for Wisconsin State Supreme Court, Dan Kelly is facing Janet Protasiewicz for a pending vacancy due to retirement on the state’s highest court.
Kelly and Protasiewicz are seeking to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. Her term will expire on July 31.While supreme court elections are officially nonpartisan, the court currently is considered to have a 4-3 conservative majority. With Roggensack, a member of the court’s conservative majority retiring, this election will determine the ideological control of the court, at least until the next election in two years.The court has issued numerous 4-3 decisions in recent years over highly charged political cases. If a conservative candidate wins in 2023, the court will keep its 4-3 conservative leaning. If a liberal candidate wins, it would be the first time since 2008 that liberals would hold a majority.
Voters will also find three referendum questions on the ballot.
With state and local races to be decided, election officials anticipate a strong turnout.
“The clerk’s office has planned for a high turnout due to the interest in the State Supreme Court, several local level and school board races,” said Rusk County Clerk Connie Meyer.
Two referendum questions on the subject of law enforcement are legislatively referred constitutional amendments passed by the state’s legislature for voter ratification to amend the State Constitution.
One seeks to authorize the state legislature to define serious harm in relation to the conditions a judge imposes on an accused person released before conviction.
It reads: QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”
The second seeks to authorize judges to impose cash bail on an accused person of a violent crime based on circumstances, like the need to protect the community from serious harm and the probability the accused will not appear in court.
It reads: QUESTION 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”
A third question on the subject of welfare is advisory in that it will not result in a new, changed, repealed or rejected law or constitutional amendment. Instead, it allows voters to voice their preference and allow the state legislature or local government to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented.
It reads: QUESTION 3: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”
Many local city, village, town and school races are on the ballot. Candidates voters see on their ballots differ based on municipality, school district and ward boundaries.
The Ladysmith Common Council will see a makeover with several incumbents no longer in the running, including Ald. Mark Platteter in District 1 and Ald. Marty Reynolds in District 7 each not seeking re-election. Ald. Jim West in District 5 was defeated in the primary.
On city council ballots will be Richard Ostenso facing Barb Popp in District 1, Inc. John Pohlman III facing challenger Gordon Pedersen in District 3, John Kenyon facing Steven Weiss in District 5 and John Hoover running unopposed in District 7.
Area school districts also are holding elections.
The race for three positions on the Ladysmith School Board includes incumbents Jennifer Pearson, Gerard Schueller and Jeff Wallin and challenger Lauri Keeble.
The race for three positions on the Bruce School Board includes incumbents Andy Anderson, Jodi Hopkins and Steve Golat.
The race for three positions on the Flambeau School Board includes incumbents Julie Hauser, Dan Kopacz and Sara Taylor and challengers Linda Zimmer, Ted Alberson and Jennifer Heath. Brian Beardsley is running as a write-in candidate.
The race for two positions on the Lake Holcombe School Board includes Matthew J. Flater and Tess M. Engel. Incumbent Anneliese Willmarth has filed a declaration of non-candidacy. This includes voters in the towns of Big Bend, Marshall and Washington and Willard.
The race for three positions on the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School Board includes incumbents Barbara Reisner, Steve Goulette and Kelly Olson. This includes voters in the village of Weyerhaeuser and towns of Big Bend, Rusk, Strickland and Stubbs.
The race for one position on the Birchwood School Board includes incumbent Becca Hrdlicka and challenger Michael Lehnert. This includes voters in the towns of Wilkinson and Wilson.
The race for Bruce Village Board includes incumbent Shane Trott running unopposed for village president and incumbents Jim Johnson, Galen McGee Brainerd and Loren Beebe running for three trustee positions.
The race for Hawkins Village Board includes Inc. Jill Baker running unopposed for village president and incumbent Christa Luebke running unopposed for trustee.
A local referendum is also on the ballot in the village of Weyerhaeuser, where voters will answer if the village board should pursue the purchase of the VFW building located at N3786 Fourth Street for a price not to exceed $2,500. The intent for the building would be used as a community center. The center would be available for rent for events much like the park is now.
Voters will also decide numerous other village board and town board races across the county.
When you vote, you must show an acceptable photo ID to receive a ballot for all elections, learn about Wisconsin’s Voter Photo ID Law at BringIt.Wi.gov. To find the location of your polling place, view a sample ballot, check the status of your voter registration, or find contact information for your municipal clerk go to myvote.wi.gov. If you are a first-time voter you must first register to vote. You can register online at MyVote Wisconsin You can also register by mail or in-person at your local municipal clerk’s office, or at the polling place on Election Day.
