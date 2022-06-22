The Bruce School Board voted to approve a motion to have an outdoor classroom built to encourage more outdoor learning opportunities.
During the June 13 school board meeting, Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl presented two bids, both costing near $37,500. It will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, ESSR, funds that the school received as part of the COVID-19 pandemic assistance to schools.
The project could begin as early as this fall or next spring, according to Sturzl who believes it will be a good thing for the school to have. The foundation could be poured in late September or early October. The structure would be open at the sides and have a ceiling.
The outside classroom will be used throughout the school year, even in winter. It will be built near the school’s picnic tables. School board members discussed the location of where the outside classroom should be built. Concern for water drainage was discussed. The ground is dryer at the old tennis courts, however, Sturzl said the ground drains west making the location by the picnic tables suitable.
Sturzl said he would like to have some interested students help or at least be involved with the building of the outside classroom. On past projects, students have had the opportunity to gain experience working along side a teacher.
School board member Dan Kempen said having a ceiling on the structure would be a good idea to help students resist the temptation to climb on top of it. Sturzl said a camera could be installed in the future.
School board member Jodi Hopkins said, “I’d love to see kids out more.” She said the Birchwood School District also built two outside classroom structures last year.
Elementary Principal Carrie Wessman said the outside classroom would definitely be used a lot by all grades. A sign up sheet would likely be used to help schedule outside time. High School Principal Laurie Leaf said the outside classroom could also be used as a positive reward system.
School board member Dan Robers said he would like to have the design considered to allow possible future expansion if the school would like to have another outside classroom built.
A motion was made for the head of maintenance, Jim Booth, to determine a time line for completion between the two bids and the ease of working with the companies and to chose the project based one those because the costs were nearly similar.
School board members also approved joining the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The goal of the program is to get young children excited about books and reading, regardless of their income.
The school will pay $25 per student in four year old kindergarten to test pilot participation in the program. Each month students will receive one book at no cost to the family. The new books age appropriate and mailed to the student’s home. The cost for 12 months is $630. Wessman said the goal is for the school to help pay for the first year and then to receive donations or grants to continue the program.
The program will end for each student when they turn five years old. Students will be able to enroll in the program at the start of the year open house.
Robers said, “it seems like a pretty inexpensive way to get kids going on reading.” Wessman concurred by adding that research shows getting books in the the hands of young children early is important to their reading later on.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11 at the Rod and Gun Club in Exeland.
