The governor’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced last week about $149 million in state funding will be awarded for 342 local improvement projects to be completed across the state over the next five years.
Included in the listing is Flambeau Avenue, part of a joint street improvement between the town of Flambeau and city of Ladysmith. The municipalities are planning to share the border roadway improvements between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N.
The city council has pledged to do the project this year, while waiting on grant funding applications.
The recently announced funding comes from six components of the state-funded Local Roads Improvement Program, administered by WisDOT. They include
Town Road Improvement Discretionary (TRID) for 81 funded projects, total funding: $25,421,270; Town Road Improvement Supplemental (TRIS) for 73 funded projects, total funding: $39,054,186; Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary (MSID) for 40 funded projects, total funding: $13,940,963; Municipal Street Improvement Supplemental (MSIS) for 22 funded projects, total funding: $25,317,300; County Highway Improvement Discretionary (CHID) for 52 funded projects, total funding: $19,827,161; and County Highway Improvement Supplemental (CHIS) for 74 funded projects, total funding: $25,558,921.
TRID funding was awarded to three town projects. They include:
n Town of Flambeau for E. Cut Off Road for $94,563 which is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $190,000 cost.
nTown of Flambeau for Flambeau Avenue for $50,854 which is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $102,177 cost.
nTown of Stubbs for S. Hutchinson Road for $104,100 which is 69.4 percent of the total eligible estimated $150,000 cost.
LRIP Funding was awarded to Rusk County for two projects. The county will receive $150,000 for County P, which is 43 percent of $350,000 in eligible funding. It will also receive $233,863 for County X, which is 58 percent of $400,000 in eligible funding.
These LRIP programs are state funded under the 2021-23 biennial budget and are in addition to federal funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Local system projects approved to use BIL funding will be announced separately.
County and municipal projects with $250,000 or more in total eligible costs could apply for up to 50 percent state funding under the Discretionary component (LRIP-D) and up to 90 percent under the Supplemental component (LRIP-S).
All LRIP-D and LRIP-S municipal (MSID and MSIS) and town (TRID and TRIS) projects are selected based upon recommendations by the statewide discretionary improvement committees, who are nominated by the Wisconsin Towns Association and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. The county (CHID and CHIS) projects are determined by the Wisconsin County Highway Association district committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.