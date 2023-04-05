Miner Avenue

A major street $4.03 million street reconstruction project is being planned through downtown Ladysmith in 2024, when Miner Avenue is scheduled to be completely dug up and rebuilt from the Rusk County Government Center to the Ladysmith Fire Hall.

Work will stretch about seven blocks through the heart of the city’s business district from E. Third Street to W. Sixth Street. Construction will impact store operators, business owners, shoppers, drivers and most anyone else that travels into the downtown.

