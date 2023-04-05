A major street $4.03 million street reconstruction project is being planned through downtown Ladysmith in 2024, when Miner Avenue is scheduled to be completely dug up and rebuilt from the Rusk County Government Center to the Ladysmith Fire Hall.
Work will stretch about seven blocks through the heart of the city’s business district from E. Third Street to W. Sixth Street. Construction will impact store operators, business owners, shoppers, drivers and most anyone else that travels into the downtown.
The Ladysmith Common Council began planning the project last year when engineering work was started. It held a public hearing last week on a Community Development Block Grant application that will help finance the project cost. The city routinely relies on CDBG grants to finance street and related utility work combined with other grants, loans and special assessments.
There were no comments from the audience at the public hearing at the council’s Monday, March 27 meeting.
The estimated construction cost is $3.47 million but with a 20 percent contingency, 4 percent inflation and 10 percent construction engineering added in with another $204,000 for design engineering the total swells to $4,025,250.
Actual construction bids may vary significantly from this estimate due to timing of bids, construction schedule restraints, labor rate increases, material increases, or other factors beyond the control of the estimator.
The city council followed, by voting 7-0 to commit match funds and certification of match funds.
The council also voted unanimously to submit a CDBG application.
The council also voted unanimously to hire MSA Professional Services for $76,400 to assist the city with preparing a Safe Drinking Water Loan Program application to help finance water utility improvements as part of the project and a Clean Water Fund Program application to help finance sewer utility improvements as part of the project. MSA will also assist the city with federal labor standards monitoring.
The project is a complete reconstruction with new base, pavement, sewer, water, sidewalk and curb and gutter.
City officials hope to hear in August if their application is approved.
Also last week, the city council voted unanimously to approve a joint resolution with the town of Flambeau committing funds for the Flambeau Avenue project. The work had been pledged annually for several years, only to be shelved due to lack of funds.
The project will cost $520,684 with $404,684 from the city and $116,000 from the town. About 26 percent of the roadway is in the town with the remaining 74 percent in the city.
The municipalities are planning to share the border roadway improvements between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N. The road measures 3,168 feet with 2,323 feet the city’s responsibility and 845 feet the town’s responsibility.
“This is one of those projects that seems like it has been going on forever,” Ald. Marty Reynolds said.
Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) awarded $50,854 in Town Road Improvement Discretionary aid to the town of Flambeau, which is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $102,177 cost. The town’s match share is $51,324.
The city did not receive TRID aid from the state, mainly because it doesn’t require sewer and water improvements. The funding divide between city and town plunged the project into another year of unfinished purgatory.
With the town funded and the city now, the town must be the lead municipality for the project under state DOT TRID program rules. As a result it is the municipality under contract with the project general contractor.
Inflation has resulted in a 15 percent increase from original cost projections, making the town’s total share of the cost $116,000.
Last September city resident Lois Goode appeared before the council’s finance committee committee to inquire about financing in 2023 for the Flambeau Avenue reconstruction project.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner explained then there is $250,000 in the 2023 budget for road construction. He added Flambeau Avenue is one of only two projects for which the city has engineering plans.
Committee member Jim West assured Goode the Flambeau Avenue project is next on the list of road work.
Last fall, the city council authorized the sale of $1.045 million in general obligation bonds for street improvements to insure money for Flambeau Avenue improvements as well as other street work. The resulting new $77,339 debt service payment replaced existing debt to be paid off in 2022, resulting in no increase to the current city tax levy. The debt will be repaid over 20 years with total interest being $550,744. Total payments will be $1,595,744. This debt can be refinanced in 2030 if interest rates are more appealing.
The funds will go toward Flambeau Avenue, W. Fifth Street N, Corbett Avenue E, Fritz Avenue E, E. Second Street N, W. Seventh Street S, Lindoo Avenue E and Adams Avenue.
Under the joint agreement adopted by the Flambeau Town Board on March 14 and the city council on March 27, the city will pay its share of the project of 2,323 feet and the town of Flambeau share of the project of 845 feet and agrees to accept repayment from the Town of Flambeau in equal installments over a period of five years for their project share of $116,000 for 845 feet until the debt is paid. The first payment is due on or before June 30, 2024 and on or before June 30 of each subsequent year with the final payment to be made on or before June 30, 2028. Interest of 4.5836 percent shall be charged annually on the amount owed to the city of Ladysmith by the Town of Flambeau with no prepayment penalty.
Town officials had reached out to the Rusk County Highway Department to simply repave its road segments.
Officials concluded it was better to have one municipality lead the project rather than each do its own segments.
Also last week, the city council voted 6-0 with one abstention to rename the city’s south industrial park now simply referred to as the Ladysmith Industrial Park to Christianson Brothers Industrial Park.
The proposal was made by Ald. Marty Reynolds, who said former city administrator Al Christianson Sr. and former public works director Bill Christianson were instrumental in establishing the industrial park along Doughty Road between Wis. 27 and County G. He praised the Christianson brothers for their involvement in industrial and commercial development activities through the 1970s and on.
“It is important people be recognized on behalf of their efforts for the city,” Reynolds said.
He said there is past precedent as similar actions have honored past city officials through street names and other measures.
“Al and Bill have had more to do with bringing it to fruition and keeping it going than anyone else in the area,” Reynolds said.
There was no discussion on the proposal.
Christianson, who is now the city’s District 4 alderman, abstained from voting.
In other matters, the city council:
— Unanimously approved a 2007 Caterpillar end loader sale of $62,750. The city sold the 2007 CAT for the $62,750 which was above the trade in values offered and offsets the new loader purchase price.
— Unanimously approved applying for a grant to assist with a construction of a new lighted trail at OJ Falge Park. Ray Carlson Trail is now features an unlit gravel path that is difficult to push strollers and the like. City officials envision a trail like the lighted trail built last year at Memorial Park. The application deadline is May 1.
— Unanimously approved establishing a $83,076 fund balance for cemetery use. The funds are from the bulk sale of Riverside Cemetery plot to the Servants of Mary. It will be used to help fund cemetery operations that before the large plot sale always lost money.
