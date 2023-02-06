The County Highway M Bridge over the Chippewa River in Chippewa County will have a 30-ton weight limit placed in effect immediately. The bridge is about 1/2-mile west of Wis. 27.
During a recent bridge inspection, distortion was found in several of the bridge’s steel connection plates.
Chippewa County Highway Department bridge inspection staff are working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Structures and structural engineers from a private consultant to evaluate the extent of the damages and determine any necessary repairs, according to Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley.
Conditions will be monitored closely for any further changes.
"Heavy loading exceeding the previous 40-ton weight limit is thought to be the cause of these damages," Kelley said.
The Chippewa County Highway Department has requested increased presence from state and county weight enforcement officers to prevent illegal loads from crossing this bridge.
Motorists traveling in vehicles weighing less than 30 tons can continue to safely travel across the bridge, according to Kelley.
Chippewa County officials anticipate the engineering analysis of the damaged connections will take place over the next two months, with any necessary repairs likely to take place in summer 2023.
At this time, Chippewa Highway Department officials request the public’s cooperation in utilizing alternate routes in order to keep all loads of 30 tons or larger off of this structure.
"The highway department understands the inconvenience this causes for some businesses; however, the safety of our citizens is always the department’s top priority," Kelley said.
Any questions regarding this issue can be directed to the Chippewa County Highway Department at (715) 726-7914.
