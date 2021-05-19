Following a request from parents, Bruce school board members are considering a survey to gather information from the community on requiring masks during the school year beginning in September.
Parent Kyle Craemer spoke during the May 10 school board meeting about the need for a survey to see where the community stands on the mask policy.
Craemer said he and others are disappointed that the school administrators did not reach out to the public regarding the summer school and start of school in the fall mask policies. He is requesting a survey be distributed in June district-wide and given enough time for community members to have access to the survey to return their opinion.
“The board knew the mandatory mask policy was deeply unpopular,” said Craemer.
He said he and others are hopeful the mask policy will be reconsidered after the survey results are in.
Craemer and others have started a private Facebook group and allow those who are opposed to masks into the group. He told the school board that it is private because there are those who are afraid of reprisal for their opinions on masks.
School board member Steve Golat said everyone is here for the good of the kids. Craemer said some parents are afraid to speak up for fear it could trigger a negative reaction for their children who attend the school.
School board member Jodi Hopkins expressed some concern about not allowing some people into the Facebook group on the basis of bias. Craemer said, “there have been spies wanting to know about the Facebook group, but its purpose is for people of similar views.”
School board member Dan Kempen expressed some concern of the federal mandate currently in place that requires passengers of school buses to wear masks. Kempen asked Craemer if he and his group are willing to loose possible funding for school buses if masks are not worn on the school buses.
Craemer said that he would not speak to that issue, but only that threats of pulling funding are, what he called, political coercion.
Craemer went on to say that the goal of the mask policy survey would be to find out what parents and if they want a choice about wearing masks and that such a choice would empower parents and families.
He also requested that parents and community members are notified of school board meetings in a more effective way, possibly through the one call system.
In the public forum, student Austin Menard requested a change in the mask policy for the remainder of the school year to give students to option to be able to breathe again.
Teacher Jon Fields acknowledged the discontent by the public, students and others regarding the mask policy. He requested parents direct their discontent to the school board members instead of the teachers who have encountered some challenge by the public regarding their stance on masks.
Parent Andrew Holman told the school board members the mask ordeal is disappointing to watch the kids suffer. Holman said he would like to see masks being optional this fall and the decision will determined whether or not his children return to the school.
Community member Summer Granica requested a survey be put before the community to determine the mask policy.
Community member CJ Cordell spoke to the teachers and staff who are adamant about wearing masks at school but do not wear one outside of school and are yet active in the community. Cordell asked the board members to “follow the science” adding that kids are the least likely age group to get COVID-19.
Community member Mike Robers pointed to the surmounting evidence that long periods of time wearing masks can be harmful to children and requested that come fall, masks be made optional. Robers also pointed to what he called the hypocrisy of some who are adamant mask wearers only at school and yet, at times, engage in COVID-19 risky behavior. He also encouraged the school board members and administrators to complete a survey on the mask policy otherwise, he warned, enrollment could suffer.
Officers of the Bruce school board were voted into office during the May 10 school board meeting. The president of the school board will be Andy Anderson, vice president is Steve Golat, board clerk is Andrew Vohs and the treasurer will be Dan Kempen.
The next Bruce school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 14.
