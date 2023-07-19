By Luke Klink
After weeks of claims by Ladysmith officials that a proposed new landmarks and historic preservation ordinance was not an effort by the city to block demolition of the former county hospital, the city council voted on July 10 to approve a revised draft that states preservation cannot be imposed on property owners without consent.
The decision was unanimous with no council discussion.
According to city officials, the original draft of the proposal had been modeled after a similar historic property ordinance in Lodi, a city near Madison. They said it was drafted to assist with a planned housing development at a former school site on Lindoo Avenue, helping the developer qualify for energy tax credits.
Although modeled after the Lodi ordinance, the proposed original Ladysmith draft left out key elements including the part that, “no property shall be designated as a landmark site or landmark structure without consent of the owner thereof.”
With this line omitted, Ladysmith officials could have interpreted the ordinance to force landmark and historic preservation status on any property owner in the city. This would include Rusk County, where the county board voted 10-9, in April, to raze the former hospital.
The county owns the former hospital, which is located in the city. The building has been mostly vacant since its last tenant, Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, relocated earlier this year to a new nearby medical center nearby.
City officials have been vocal at city and county meetings and on social media in support of adding workforce housing in the area and preserving the hospital.
Earlier this year, the Rice Lake non-profit organization, Impact Seven, submitted a redevelopment plan to the county proposing a 50-unit apartment housing community on the former hospital site. The exact number of units to be determined after a detailed market study. Its documents stated building new would be less expensive than renovating.
The cost of demolishing the site is estimated at $1.2 million with asbestos removal costing $1.3 to $3.8 million, according to county officials.
Impact Seven proposed targeting a mixed-income bracket for the apartment community with apartments available for people at 60 percent of the area median income. This means a family of four would have to make less than $48,180 annually to qualify as tenants. Market rate apartments also would be available. A two-bedroom apartment would cost $1,000 a month with utilities included.
Early planning documents drafted by the architectural firm River Valley Architects and the construction management and general contracting company Market & Johnson, both of Eau Claire, show it could cost $21.4 million to fully gut the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital building and redevelop the three level structure as a facility with as many as 63 apartment units. This cost analysis was presented in December 2023 during a Joint Management Committee made up of city and county officials.
Ald. Al Christianson, Sr. cited a 2020 “probable building alteration costs” analysis also by River Valley Architects showing a $4.02 million redevelopment of the site. This proposal includes razing the 4-story building on the property and renovating and expanding remaining space as a Community Based Residential Facility. A CBRF is a type of assisted living facility where five or more unrelated people live together in a community setting offering room and board, supervision and other support services.
In a related move, a proposal offering property owners financial assistance with preservation efforts was added to the 8-page document. It states, “Any landmark structure, landmark site or historic district designated under this code shall be eligible to participate in the Business Renovation Program for purposes of renovation and maintenance.”
Last March, city officials at a joint meeting of the Community Development and Property committees, discussed the historic property ordinance in Lodi. Meeting minutes from that March 27, 2023, meeting do not show a vote to recommend the matter to the city council or direct reference to the Lindoo Avenue former school development as is currently being used by city officials as a need for the ordinance.
Meeting minutes then state, “While it is doubtful that such local ordinance would enable such properties to receive State or Federal assistance, consideration could be given to allowing access to local
programs such as facade assistance. While that likely wouldn’t be enough incentive to encourage rehabilitation of a property like Gerard Hotel, it might be enough to prompt an owner to upgrade some locally significant structures.”
In June, the city council’s Legal Affairs Committee unanimously recommended the proposed ordinance not be adopted as originally presented.
Ald. Steve Weiss asked two revisions be included in this ordinance, one being the property owner would need to consent to their property being designated as historic and to offer some financial incentives in the form of grants for owners to remodel façades.
City Attorney Al Kenyon commented there are potential benefits to property owners of a historic property as they could be entitled to tax credits, both state and federal, for improvements made to a historic building.
Several weeks later, those elements were added and the proposal unanimously passed.
It is not clear who removed the part about property owner consent if the intent of the ordinance was to help with energy tax credits at the former school site on Lindoo Avenue. The city, as owner of that site, likely would not oppose historic status. The county, as owner of the former hospital, might oppose historic status if it intends to proceed with its vote to raze that structure.
