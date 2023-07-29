The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 3 p.m., Friday, July 28, of a crash between a semi and a truck near South Hutchinson Road and Wis. 40 in the town of Big Bend.
Rusk County Sheriff's deputies, the Rusk County Ambulance Service, Bruce Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
Upon arrival, it was found the driver of the truck was deceased.
The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
Names of the drivers are not being released at this time pending notification of families.
The crash is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
