Federal, state and local law enforcement officers brought a high speed chase reaching speeds up to 100 mph to a quick and safe end last Friday, finishing with the arrest of two alleged heroin traffickers.
An investigation of heroin trafficking into Sawyer County by two Milwaukee men began last Sept. 3 through multiple sources of information. Investigators learned the two men were utilizing rental vehicles when traveling.
A traffic stop on the suspect vehicle was attempted at about 11 a.m., April 3, as it traveled north on Wis. 27 near the Rusk/Sawyer County line by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit started northbound on Wis. 27.
During the pursuit, assisting officers deployed tire deflation devices deflating two of the suspect vehicle tires. The vehicle came to a stop on Wis. 27 near the intersection of Townline Road.
Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
Devlin G. Cotton, 35, of Milwaukee, was arrested for possible charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin 5-10 grams, flee/elude an officer, recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine 2nd and subsequent offense and possession of THC 2nd and subsequent offense.
Brian K. Cotton, 52, of Milwaukee, was arrested for possible charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin 5-10 grams, possession of cocaine 2nd and subsequent offense, possession of THC 2nd and subsequent offense.
Both men are being held in the Sawyer County Jail.
Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal drug activity on Saturday, April 4. During the course of the investigation, information was received that drug activity was currently taking place at a residence in the village of Ojibwa.
Deputies obtained search warrants for two apartments located on Chippewa Avenue in the village of Ojibwa. At about 11:30 p.m., Sawyer County deputies with the assistance of the Sawyer K9 unit executed the search warrants.
During the execution of the search warrants, deputies located 39.89 grams of heroin, 2.98 grams of marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun. All items were seized for evidence of narcotics trafficking.
As a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrants, Darryl A. Ruwe, 58, of Ojibwa, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony probation violation.
Richard C. Emory, 50, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin.
The investigation is on-going with possible additional charges pending,
As of deadlline this week, charges had not been filed according to online court records.
