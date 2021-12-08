Changes are coming this week at two long-term skilled care facilities in Ladysmith.
Grant Thayer, owner of Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, is purchasing the Ladysmith Care Community campus, owned by Cheryl Kelley. Mike and Cheryl greatly expanded the facility almost a decade ago.
Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, 900 College Ave., will close and relocate its staff and residents to the Ladysmith Care Community campus, 1001 E. 11th St. N.
Closing on the purchase had been scheduled for Dec. 1, before being delayed. Care & Rehab-Ladysmith residents are scheduled to be moved this week, starting Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Families have confirmed to the Ladysmith News they have been told their relatives are being moved from Care & Rehab-Ladysmith to Ladysmith Care Community.
“I am hoping and praying that with [Grant Thayer’s] company and mine this is a good thing for the community and there are enough staff to serve the residents,” Kelley said. “We want this transition to be a good one. We want to make all involved comfortable and happy, especially the residents.”
An official with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the facility at 900 College Ave. W is closing and plans are being made to transfer residents of that facility to other facilities.
A relocation plan has been filed with the state.
“It has been in the works for a while,” said Care & Rehab-Ladysmith Administrator Ann Novak.
Care & Rehab-Ladysmith, 900 College Ave. W., operates as a 50-bed skilled care facility under ownership of Senior Management, Inc. It now has 23 residents.
Care & Rehab-Ladysmith has a lease with Rusk County to operate through next June at this site, where Rusk County Nursing Home had operated. Marshfield Clinic Health System also has an agreement with the county to lease space at this site to operate Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, where Rusk County Memorial Hospital had operated. Both facilities share some staff.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is constructing a new medical center to the west on Port Arthur Road with that opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. At that time, all remaining medical services will be moved from the current site on College Avenue
Multiple facilities operate on the Ladysmith Care Community campus. Ladysmith Living Center, Inc., 1001 E.11th St. N, operates as a 30-bed skilled care facility. Ladysmith Nursing Home, 1001 E. 11th St. N, operates as a 32-bed skilled care facility. They now have 35 residents for their combined 62 beds.
In addition at this address is Legacy Senior Living, a 20 unit Residential Care Apartment Complex to serve individuals who need some assistance with personal and household tasks, and Meadow, a 16 bed household dedicated to offering memory care to individuals with various forms of dementia.
Ladysmith Care Community operates additional off-campus facilities including Lake Manor, a 20-bed assisted-living Community Based Residential Facility at 119 E. Fourth St. N, Lake House, a 4-bed adult family home at 412 E. Lake Ave., and Miner Manor, a 4-bed adult family home at 407 E. Miner Ave.
Key Care Transportation Services changed ownership several years ago.
The merged facilities at the Ladysmith Care Community campus, 1001 E.11th St. N, will have 58 residents to start with beds enough for 62 residents.
Mike and Cheryl Kelley greatly expanded Ladysmith Care Community campus starting with a developer’s agreement with the city in 2011. Plans showed a $5 million expansion of the couple’s nursing home at the site.
The Kelleys have agreed to spend about $5 million of the purpose of constructing a skilled nursing and residential care facilities and make improvements to the existing nursing home.
City officials agreed to form a new Tax Incremental District to help reimburse the Kelleys for their expenses related to their project, acknowledging that without the new TID the project would not occur.
The project consisted of three major parts:
— Construction of a new 30-unit, 21,900 square foot, single story, wood frame, private room skilled nursing facility east of the existing facility called the “Ladysmith Living Center;”
— Construction of a new 20-unit 22,000 square foot, single story, wood frame residential care apartment complex to the east and south of the existing facility to serve those in need of assisted living but not at the level of care provided by a skilled nursing facility; and
— Remodel the existing Ladysmith Nursing Home and reduce the number of beds from 62 to 32, such that the facility will have all private rooms and qualify for additional Medicaid reimbursement. As part of the remodeling, a memory care household will be created along with expanded rehab space.
Under terms of the agreement, the city will use the first 50 percent of any and all TID revenue it receives in a calendar year to first reimburse the Kelleys before using funds to pay for other projects. The city will only be obligated to make payments if there is actual increment revenue received. The payment period will end when all of the Kelleys’ costs are reimbursed or after 15 years from TID creation.
Infrastructure improvements outside the TID in a so-called “halo zone” as allowed by a recent change in state TID laws, include a River Avenue Lift Station Rehab and public signage in 2013 and E. Menasha Avenue rebuild in 2014.
Construction began in May 2012 and completed by September 2013.
Care & Rehab-Ladysmith and Ladysmith Care Community were each facing decreased staff and residents during the pandemic, according to Novak. They have not been able to admit new residents the last few months due to staffing levels, she said.
All 23 residents and 46 staff at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith will be relocating.
“All the staff were offered positions,” Novak said.
Kelley confirmed the staffing shortage facing nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She added Ladysmith Care Community officials were forced to close a wing of the facility due to not enough staff.
The Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living reports in the past five years, 42 skilled nursing facilities have closed in Wisconsin, including six since the pandemic started. The most closures was 2019 with 16.
A 2020 report from a coalition of industry groups in Wisconsin shows an increase in caregiver vacancies from 19 percent in 2018 to 23.5 percent in 2020. Some places had more than 30 percent vacancies and one in three had to limit admissions because they didn’t have enough workers. The difficulty of the job and the competition among other industries is driving this shortage, according to experts.
One of the biggest challenges on finances for these facilities has been Medicaid as the primary source of payment for resident stays.
Industry experts say even before the pandemic, in 2019, Wisconsin long-term care providers were not paid for nearly $300 million in services provided to residents on Medicaid, because the payments were too low.
In a recent survey, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living asked providers across the U.S. how they’re doing as the pandemic continues. Roughly half of nursing homes and assisted living communities said their facilities are operating at a loss and had to make cuts because of increased expenses.
The top costs these facilities have been facing have come because of COVID-19 and its related restrictions. As the pandemic hit, long-term care facilities had to overhaul operations to keep people safe.
Kelley, who has worked in health care for 42 years said the time has come to retire. She will retain ownership of off-campus sites, calling the transition “an emotional time.”
“I am hoping with my staff and their staff they will do great things out there,” Kelley said.
The facilities owned by Thayer and Kelley were each struggling with staff and resident census counts, according to Novak.
“It made sense to merge the [Care & Rehab-Ladysmith and Ladysmith Care Community] facilities and make one strong nursing home,” Novak said. “All the staff were offered positions.”
The combined facility will employ 130 total staff.
The sale does not include off-campus offerings that will remain owned by Kelley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.