A total of 158 Rusk County businesses and non-profits received a combined $4.22 million in funds through the federal Payroll Protection Program, according to data on smaller loan recipients recently made public by the Small Business administration.
The SBA released the data last week under a court order in a federal lawsuit filed by news organizations, making public the names and loan amounts for millions of recipients of the forgivable federal loans.
The Paycheck Protection Program doled out about $525 billion in loans to 5.2 million companies as the pandemic picked up speed, providing a much needed lifeline to suddenly shuttered businesses.
The Rusk County recipients come from all walks of life including restaurants, farms, auto repair, realtors, churches, landscapers and many others. In the county, the loans ranged from a high of $147,900 to a low of $480. Nearly all employed less than two dozen workers, and many had less than 10 employees.
The SBA previously released the names of more than 650,000 businesses nationwide that received PPP loans between $150,000 and $10 million — the maximum allowed under the program — but did not disclose the exact loan amounts for larger borrowers or the identities of those who received smaller amounts. That data is now public. The new information provides more transparency for the programs, which officials say have been plagued by fraud and abuse.
The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) were forced to release the information on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after a federal judge last month sided with a challenge brought by news organizations seeking the data under the Freedom of Information Act. The two programs were the primary means by which the federal government assisted small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Trump administration from the outset had resisted providing full transparency on who got the cash.
“SBA’s historically successful COVID relief loan programs have helped millions of small businesses and tens of millions of American workers when they needed it most,” a spokesperson for the SBA said.
As of November, the SBA had processed and approved more than 5.2 million individual PPP loans amounting to $525 billion, along with 3.65 million EIDL loans worth $194 billion. This money likely trickled into the economies of numerous communities during what was an exceptionally bleak financial period for many.
Last July, the SBA identified borrowers who took more than $150,000 from the PPP, but provided only aggregated and anonymized data for borrowers who took less than $150,000, which accounted for roughly 85 percent of the total number of PPP loans. The agency provided similar partial disclosures for EIDL loans.
The newly available data provides specific detail including names of individual businesses, loan amounts each received and number of workers at each employer.
The breakdown of PPP loans to Rusk County by ZIP code include:
— Ladysmith 54848 — Seventy-eight businesses totaling $2.06 million employing 402 workers total.
— Sheldon 54766 — Twenty-one businesses totaling $678,057 employing 96 workers total.
— Bruce 54819 — Fourteen businesses totaling $502,418 employing 60 workers total.
— Weyerhaeuser 54895 — Eleven businesses totaling $360,850 employing 62 workers total.
— Tony 54563 — Eight businesses totaling $226,330 employing 34 workers total.
— Glen Flora 54526 — Seven businesses totaling $173,900 employing 28 workers total.
— Conrath 54731 — Five businesses totaling 149,000 employing 27 workers total.
— Hawkins 54530 — Four businesses totaling $65,161 employing 17 workers total.
The $4.22 million in PPP loans for smaller county PPP recipients employing 826 workers compares with earlier data made public for the seven largest recipients who applied and received at least $3.1 million total for at least 176 workers.
Overall, more than $7.32 million in PPP loans issued in the county for both small and large recipients benefitted at least 1,002 employees at 165 businesses. A handful of businesses among both the smaller and larger recipients provided no employee counts based on the SBA data, so the exact number of employees helped is likely even more.
The Trump administration said identifying the EIDL and PPP recipients would violate individuals’ personal privacy and reveal confidential business information that can be easily redacted under Freedom of Information Act exemptions.
Last month, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., rejected the Trump administration’s argument and dismissed further efforts by the agency to delay releasing the data, which it mandated must be published by Dec. 1. The judge ordered the SBA to “release the names, addresses and precise loan amounts of all individuals and entities” that received a PPP loan.
Between April and August, thousands of lenders across the nation issued government-backed PPP loans capped at $10 million to small businesses hurt by pandemic lockdowns. Provided borrowers can show they needed the money and spent it mostly on payroll and other business expenses, the government pays the lender back.
The SBA also directly provided $20 billion in EIDL grants of up to $10,000, and a further $194 billion in EIDL loans that the SBA capped early on in the program at $150,000.
The SBA and U.S. Treasury eased the burden on PPP lenders, allowing lenders to process forgiveness applications more swiftly. The SBA also simplified the PPP loan forgiveness process and loosened other safeguards, making both programs highly susceptible to fraud, watchdogs said.
Now, as Covid-19 again surges nationwide and post-election efforts on another stimulus presumably near, government officials and public data indicate that the Small Business Administration program suffered “widespread potential abuse and fraud,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.