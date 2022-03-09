The Flambeau School District administrator is facing new charges after the previous charges were dismissed in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Erica A. Schley, 41, has been charged with one felony count of misconduct/office – act/inconsistent duty and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted, Schley could be sentenced to a maximum of 3.75 years incarceration or $11,000 in fines or both.
Schley appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Feb. 14 for a motion hearing. Her original charges filed June 22, 2021 were dismissed. New charges, the same charges as she was originally charged with, were filed Feb. 11. Schley has been released on a $100 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 2 a Rusk County investigator met with a Flambeau school board member who requested to file a complaint. The school board president Julie Hauser had refused to schedule a special school board meeting as requested by two school board members.
The school board member making the complaint reported to the investigator that Jeffrey A. Schley, 45, husband to Schley, had gone into the school and threatened a teacher to change his child’s grade.
On May 19 the investigator received a voicemail from a Flambeau administrator reporting an incident whereby Schley had used a meeting with another staff member to attempt to gain information about the ongoing investigation of Jeffrey Schley and Hauser.
The incident had allegedly occurred on May 12 during a meeting with Schley and the administrator. Schley informed the administrator that there would be a special board meeting and that the administrator did not have to attend. The administrator said he planned on attending anyway and Schley “just looked” at him, according to the criminal complaint.
At the special board meeting on May 13, the school’s attorney passed around a sheet for people to sign to show support for the threatened teacher. The administrator did not sign the sheet. After the meeting, Schley told the administrator that is was inappropriate for him to be at the special meeting.
On May 19 in a weekly meeting with the administrator, Schley asked the administrator if he was aware of a criminal complaint against Hauser. When he said that he was aware, Schley allegedly asked him why he did not inform her that he had talked to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
The administrator had spoken with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department outside of school hours and that he had been asked by an investigator to come into speak with him. Schley told the administrator that he had never mentioned the Feb. 17 regular school board meeting and that the whole thing would have been cleared up if the administrator had mentioned it.
According to the criminal complaint, the administrator told Schley that he only answered the questions asked by the investigator. Those questions revolved around the meeting he had had with the threatened teacher. Schley allegedly asked the administrator, “you said, don’t worry, they’ll get what’s coming to them. Was that referring to Hauser.” The administrator told Schley that he had never said that.
Schley claimed the administrator seemed “pretty chummy” with the high school teachers. Schley told the administrator that he should have notified his supervisor, Schley, about being interviewed by the investigator.
The criminal complaint alleges Schley attempted to find out if the administrator was trying to recruit another individual to attend the May 13 special board meeting and that if so, it would be inappropriate. The administrator told Schley that was not his intention.
Other staff at Flambeau School were not reprimanded to attending the May 13 special board meeting or for supporting the threatened teacher.
Schley is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 17 for an initial appearance hearing.
