The Ladysmith School Board got its first in-depth look at a 2023-24 school year budget proposal when it met Wednesday, June 21. Following a lengthy presentation, the board voted 6-0 to adopt the preliminary spending package that still has about 4 months until it is finalized.
The current proposal calls spending to decrease from $12.71 million in the 2022-23 school year to $12.00 million the following school year, or a 5.62 percent drop.
The tax rate would decrease from $9.90 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in the 2022-23 school year to $9.68 per $1,000 of equalized valuation the following school year, or a 2.22 percent drop.
The owner of a home with an equalized valuation of $100,000 would see a $22 decrease in the school portion of a total property tax bill under the current proposal.
The school tax is the largest share of a total tax bill that also includes taxies levied by the local county, municipality and technical college.
The 45 minute presentation by Elise Murn, vice president with Robert W. Baird & Co., the school district’s financial advising firm, told the board there are many budget variables that are not yet determined like the state biennium budget and state aid calculations not set until October. School district budgets cover the fiscal year, July to June, not a calendar year.
Murn cited the impact of a $21 million referendum building and renovation project now underway.
“There will be a lot of exciting reasons to attend Ladysmith,” Murn said.
A state formula based on prior budget spending and a 3-year rolling average of enrollment is used to set the revenue limit, which is the total revenue a school district can raise through state aid and the local tax levy. Once state aid becomes known, the rest becomes the tax levy.
Murn also told the board it has about $800,000 in ESSER III funds remaining that must be spent by September 2024. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program authorized under American Rescue Plan Act, provides additional money to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Some of the remaining funds are earmarked for more curriculum and air quality upgrades.
The most recent state budget proposal adds $154.7 million in the 2023-24 school year and $379.6 million in the 2024-25 school year. It increases the per-member base amount by $325 in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. It calls for a 33.3 percent in both school years.
The governor’s budget proposal calls for more funds for literacy and reading, high-cost transportation aid and school-based mental health services grants. The low revenue ceiling would increase to $11,000.
The revenue limit and per-pupil categorical aid comprise about 75 percent of general fund operating revenue.
Murn noted a 9 percent increase in the district’s health insurance carrier, which she called relatively good compared with other parts of the state. The district has updated curriculum in every K-12 subject area and a 1-to-1 technology in grades 2-12. The district also is continuing its contract to have a school resource officer through the Ladysmith Police Department. There is also after-school tutoring in the middle and high school.
In a related move, the board voted 6-0 to renew its contract for a second year with Robert W. Baird & Co., for financial advising services. The contract is for $22,000 for 16 hours of services per month over 12 months. The cost is twice as much as last school year when only six months of services were contracted.
Board members supported the move.
“There is too much going on,” School Board President Mike Russell said.
“There are too many tax laws,” board member Dustin Mataczynski said.
In other matters, the school board:
— Heard a report on student support programs Response to Intervention (RTI) and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
— Heard a report on the Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) program that fully replaced the Student Achievement Guarantee in Education (SAGE) program in the 2015-16 school year. It promotes student achievement through reduced class sizes and more 1-on-1 tutoring by a licensed teacher.
— Unanimously approved hirings of Troy Gago as elementary principal, Tony Olson as LMHS day custodian, Chase Gudis as high school math teacher, Aaron Breitenfeld as high school science teacher and Bruce Gunderson as LMHS evening custodian.
—Unanimously approved the resignations of Nathan Steinmetz, LES Principal; Cheryl Smith, LMS Special Education Para; Korina Colliver, 4k Para LES; Katrina Rapp, LES Special Education Para; Brian Rogers, Middle School ELA Teacher; and Jessica Larson as LES Secretary.
— Tabled administrative contracts until a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, due to a recent changeover in elementary principal staffing. Administrative contracts must be approved before the start of the next fiscal year, which is July 1.
— Unanimously approved a professional services agreement for speech therapy as a supplement to in-house district staff. Terms are $8,800 per month for 10 months from September 2023 to June 2024.
— Unanimously approved a professional occupational therapy services contract with Offering Hope Therapies of Ladysmith at a rate of $60 per hour with billing approved by the board.
— Unanimously approved academic standards for the 2023-24 school year.
— Unanimously approved WIAA membership for the 2023-24 school year at no cost. This membership allows the school to participate in WIAA events, including playoffs the organization oversees.
