Ladysmith schools

The Ladysmith School Board got its first in-depth look at a 2023-24 school year budget proposal when it met Wednesday, June 21. Following a lengthy presentation, the board voted 6-0 to adopt the preliminary spending package that still has about 4 months until it is finalized.

The current proposal calls spending to decrease from $12.71 million in the 2022-23 school year to $12.00 million the following school year, or a 5.62 percent drop.

