The WIS 40 bridge over Devil's Creek in Rusk County is set to reopen to traffic today after being closed to through traffic most of the summer.
The bridge is about 1 mile north of Bruce.
Work to replace the bridge started July 6 and was set for completion in October.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project was budgeted for $853,908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.