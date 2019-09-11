The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a sex offender moving into the Ladysmith community.
A press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was distributed on Friday, Sept. 6 indicating Aaron E. Simpson, 41, was moving into the village of Bruce on Sept. 6. An updated press release dated Sept. 10 indicated Simpson will be residing at 402 W. Fritz Ave., Ladysmith as of Sept. 10.
Regarding the change in address, Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien said “there was a conflict where the Department of Corrections(DOC) wanted to place him in the Village of Bruce.”
According to Julien, Simpson is being released from custody today and did not yet establish residency in Bruce. The Ladysmith Police Department was notified by the DOC the morning of Sept. 10 and they are working “to get notifications out to area homeowners and City businesses.”
According to the press release, Simpson remains under the close supervision of local probation agents, including being restricted geographically by electronic monitoring equipment. He is required to follow specific and detailed rules determined by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, including having no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims, no illegal narcotics.
Simpson is required to register for his lifetime with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program.
In November 1997 Simpson was convicted in Rusk County Circuit Court of first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to the press release, Simpson was found guilty of fondling and digitally penetrating a 12-year old girl. He was initially sentenced to five years probation, however his probation was revoked in June of 2000 and was then sentenced to 12 years incarceration.
In 2000, a Notice of Intent to Pursue Post-Conviction Relief was filed with the court.
In 2009, two felony charges of third degree sexual were filed in Rusk County Circuit Court. According to the criminal complaint, in July 2007 while Simpson was being held in the Rusk County Jail he received a letter from a 15-year old girl indicating she was pregnant with his child.
Through law enforcement investigation, several individuals witnessed Simpson and the girl in a sexually active relationship. The girl gave birth to a baby and after DNA testing, it was determined Simpson was in fact the biological father.
Simpson was sentenced on May 25, 2010 to seven years in the Wisconsin prison system, breaking down to three years incarceration and four years extended supervision. While on extended supervision, Simpson was required to have no contact with the girl, her family or any minors.
Simpson is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes, is 5’8” tall and weighing 150 pounds. Simpson will be residing at 402 W. Fritz Ave., Ladysmith.
Julien said “due to the fact that he is classified as a Special Bulletin Notification I think he poses a risk to the community. I think any he poses the same risk of many other convicted sex offenders in our community.”
Simpson is monitored by GPS and has many restricted areas he can’t enter, which according to Julien will help protect the community. If Simpson does go into a restricted area the GPS will send an instant notice to Madison which gets relayed to us to locate and take him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.