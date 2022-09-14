Property owners on the north side of Ladysmith have taken their frustration to the next level, submitting a petition with 51 signatures calling for improvements to Flambeau Avenue.
Area resident Lois Goode served presented the petition Monday, this week, to the Ladysmith city council. She said residents have been promised for three years the street would have its deteriorating asphalt improved, and no work has been done.
“I don’t have to tell you what a hazard Flambeau Avenue is,” Goode told the council, saying the city’s own grant application already sums up the situation.
The city’s grant application states, “The proposed improvement of Flambeau Avenue will greatly improve the safety of the roadway since the existing surface is extremely rough and poses a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians who travel it.”
City officials said they have applied for grant funding on multiple occasions and been denied.
Improving Flambeau Avenue will be a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. Each municipality applied for project funding, but only the town was successful. The city was not awarded funds.
The project is estimated to cost $352,000 with half locally funded, or about $176,000.
Last December, the city council approved spending up to $20,200 on engineering as part of preliminary work for a joint project between the city and neighboring town of Flambeau to make improvements to Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets.
In June, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation awarded $50,854 in Town Road Improvement Discretionary funds for Flambeau Avenue. This is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $102,177 cost for the towns share of the project.
Earlier this year, the city council pledged to do the work despite funding sources still unknown at the time. Ultimately, the state DOT would deny the city’s grant application to help fund its share of the project.
The work involves mostly milling the surface and laying new asphalt. With no sewer, water and curb and gutter planned, special assessments are not being considered at this time.
The project now appears unlikely to happen this year.
The town has five years to use its grant award before it is rescinded.
