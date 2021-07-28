Following several requests by community members since the May school board meeting to post meeting minutes in the Ladysmith News, school board members voted to not post the minutes.
The requests, voiced in school board meetings, by community members focused on the need for the school to be transparent while keeping the community informed.
Wisconsin Senate Bill 55, passed on Feb. 2 of this year, authorizes local government councils and boards, such as a school board, to satisfy their legal obligation to publish their proceedings and regular and special meetings with an electronic copy on an internet website and by emailing a copy of the minutes to a designated newspaper.
The Flambeau school board minutes are posted on the school’s website.
During the school board meeting the internet was not working and the meeting was unable to be broadcast virtually. School board meetings have not been accessible virtually since the May school board meeting.
School board member Joel Taylor said that paying for the school board minutes to be published in the paper was an “unnecessary expense when they can be read for free on the school’s website.” Four other school board members agreed with Taylor.
The average cost to place the school’s meeting minutes in the Ladysmith News is $2,800 per year.
The budget for the 2020-2021 school year was $8,837,922; making the meeting minutes cost .03 percent of the overall school budget.
School board member Jen Pestel said she feels the school board members have a responsibility to get information to the school’s stakeholders and due to the difficulty of rural internet access, the minutes should be published in the paper.
The motion to stop printing the minutes passed 5-1.
Also during the meeting, Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley said she wanted to clarify the school’s student enrollment. She told school board members, “we are not losing handfuls of students.”
Schley said that at this time the school has gained nine new students who are transferring into the school district in the fall. For those students transferring out, Schley said the school will lose one student who has decided to attend virtually in another district. Within the district, she said 14 eligible students are enrolling outside of the district but that most of those students have never attended Flambeau School.
Three students are returning who had previously open enrolled elsewhere.
High school student schedules will be release about three weeks before the school year, according to High School Principal Craig Cahoon. School board member Sara Taylor said other schools have given their students and parents more time to review schedules before the start of the school year.
Cahoon said the timing of the schedules has been delayed some due to COVID-19 but that students will have five classes once completed.
The next Flambeau school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.