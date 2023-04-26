The Ladysmith School Board voted 4-0 with one abstention, Monday, to approve an employee compensation package of 4 percent. The decision covers every employee group and every employee in the district.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the board the district usually provides different packages to professional and workforce staff. This year, everyone will be getting the same percent raise increase in compensation.
“This year we decided to do a couple of things like keep it consistent messaging and equitable for everyone, number one,” Stunkel said. “And number two, like our main kind of focus is looking at inflation and inflation affects everyone. So this year it is a simple message, 4 percent for all employees.”
The last few years the teacher group received tier increases.
“This year the teacher group was not tiered,” Stunkel said.
There was no board debate before the action was taken.
School board member Gerard Schueller abstained.
In a related matter, the board approved its health insurance carrier for the 2023-24 school year.
There is no change from the prior year when the district contracted with Wisconsin Counties Association Group Health Trust for employee health insurance.
“We are sticking with the same insurance which is kind of good for a lot of your employees because changing insurance all the time is kind of stressful,” Stunkel said.
The increase between the two years is 9.5 percent.
There was an agreement with WCA Group Health Trust last year when the district first signed with the company if the district stayed for a second year the increase would not be more than 10 percent. Without this agreement, the district faced a 15 percent increase, according to Stunkel.
The district works through an insurance consulting firm to negotiate its rates. Total compensation package increases are first applied to pay benefits with the remainder applied to salaries.
“We have one of the lowest renewal rates out there right now. Most of the schools are way above 10 percent, like way into the double digits,” Stunkel said. “Nothing changes other than because the rates went up then everybody’s ‘out-of-pocket’ for their insurance goes up including the school district and employees. Everything goes up by 9.5 percent.”
A similar 10 percent cap is not included in the new insurance contract, according to Stunkel.
Monthly premium renewals for a single will increase from $724.70 to $793.55.
Monthly premium renewals for a family will increase from $1,840.76 to $2,015.63.
The new plan offers identical deductibles of $3,000/$6,000 in-network and $3,250/$6,500 out-of-network. It is the exact same policy, but only with a change in rates.
Total maximum out-of-pocket are $3,000/$6,000 in-network and $5,000/$10,000 out-of-network.
“What we have is a Cadillac plan, and these are going to continue to get really really expensive,” Stunkel said. “We have been starting to research a new kind of insurance program.”
She called this proposed new plan “captive insurance,” similar to self-funded insurance covering huge groups of individuals.
