Ladysmith schools

The Ladysmith School Board voted 4-0 with one abstention, Monday, to approve an employee compensation package of 4 percent. The decision covers every employee group and every employee in the district.

School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the board the district usually provides different packages to professional and workforce staff. This year, everyone will be getting the same percent raise increase in compensation.

