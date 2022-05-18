The three victims killed after a 2-vehicle crash, Saturday, in Rusk County, were officially identified, Tuesday, by law enforcement.
They are Christian M. Ollinger, 24, of Ladysmith, and Matthew J. and Shanna M. Krisik, 41, both of Hawkins.
“Investigations found that the vehicles collided head-on causing severe damage to both vehicles and causing one vehicle to leave the roadway,” Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said in a statement.
Rusk County Dispatch received a call at about 3:23 p.m., May 14, of a 2-vehicle crash on Wis. 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the town of Willard.
Dispatch records show calls were coming in from Chippewa County, reporting the head-on collision with one vehicle on fire.
Deputies and other responders found two subjects deceased and one was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith where the subject was flown to another facility where he later died.
Dispatch records show the Cornell Fire Department was requested for its hydraulic cutting tools. A medical helicopter was dispatched.
The Rusk County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.
An ambulance was going to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith with CPR in progress.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was requested for traffic control.
Wisconsin State Patrol was requested for scene reconstruction.
Barriers were requested to cover ditch-to-ditch so vehicles couldn’t get around. Barricades were requested for the intersections of Wis. 27 at Broken Arrow Road and County D.
Initially, law enforcement was seeking individuals who may have witnessed or have information about the incident.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office asked the public if they have any information about the crash or witnessed the crash to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.
The Krisiks were married last August.
Ladysmith resident Peggy Turner, who presided at the wedding said Shanna was friends to many people.
“If you met her, you would say she was a true friend. Her laughter would light up a room. She never judged anyone, and the love she had for her family was amazing,” Turner said. “She truly loved life. She will be truly missed by friends and family.”
Turner called Matt a very nice and polite young man.
“One thing I can truly say when seeing Matt and Shanna together is you could see the love they had for each other. Anyone could see the love they had for each other,” Turner said.
The highway was reopened about 11 hours after the crash, at 4:26 a.m., Sunday, May 15.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County EMS, Sheldon Fire District, Ladysmith Fire Department, Cornell Fire Department and first responders from Sheldon, Ladysmith and Weyerhaeuser were dispatched to the scene.
A gofundme page has been started at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bf28q-funeral?qid=ada10dadb711f793d9e377f65e1d95db
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.