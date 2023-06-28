Organizations throughout the area have planned events to help community members and residents celebrate the upcoming holiday. From festivals and parades to potlucks and of course fireworks, this July 4th week is packed with festivities sure to delight people of all ages. The public is welcomed to attend all the events listed below.
The Bruce Blue Hills Fest will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9. The activities start on Friday at 4 p.m. with kids’ games and a craft show. The games and craft show will be ongoing all three days of the festival. At 5 p.m. on Friday, there is a softball and Little League Tournament, with baseball after at 6:30 p.m.. Live music by The Man 2 Man Band with Margie-Ann will occur at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
The festival will continue on into Saturday with a Knights of Columbus Pancake Feed at 7 a.m. Softball, Little League, and baseball tournaments continue at 8 a.m., followed by a Kids 1k race and the adult 5k run/walk at 9 a.m. A petting zoo opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday July 8 and runs until 4 p.m. There will be live music by the Dam Lincoln’s at 8 p.m. and the day wraps up with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Sunday July 9 starts with some more baseball tournaments at 9 a.m. followed by the Kiwanis Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade begins at 1 p.m., and the petting zoo reopens at 2. The weekend concludes with a raffle ticket drawing at 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3 the Exeland Association will hold a Community Picnic at the Sports Center starting at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Bingo, raffles, bean bags and horseshoes will start at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.
The annual boat parade will be on Sunday, July 2 at noon, with line-up at Phat Bob’s. Fireworks are July 4 at Wayside Park at 10 p.m.
The community of Jump River celebrates its centennial year with their 44th annual July 4th Celebration. Hosted by the Jump River Lions, the event starts on Tuesday, July 4th with a parade at 11 a.m. The tractor and truck pull starts at 12 p.m. followed by the Kids’ Pedal Pull at 1 p.m. There will be food and cold beverages to purchase to support the Jump River Lions. The celebration concludes with a spectacular fireworks display put on by Big Daddy’s Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Irene Brooks, who just celebrated her 100th birthday on May 27, will be Centenarian Grand Marshal for the 4th of July parade.
The July Jubilee in Winter will start on Main Street on Tuesday, July 4 at 7 a.m. with a 10k and Color Run registration. The Winter Library 10k race starts at 7:30 a.m. The Winter Library two-mile Color Run begins at 8 a.m. The Kiddie Parade lines up at 10:30 a.m., with the main parade line up at 11 a.m. Watchers should expect the kiddie parade to start at 11:30 a.m. and the main parade to start at noon.
At Doc Smith Park, registration for the truck and tractor pull starts at 11 a.m. and the truck and tractor pull starts at 1:30 p.m. The Tuscobia Trail Dinner begins at 11 a.m., followed by music by Terry Tonar from 1 to 5 p.m. The American Legion Pie Social goes from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall, and there will be kid games, featuring a bouncy jumper starting at 1:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.
From 6 to 10 p.m., there will be music, a light show and face painting. Raffle drawings start at 8 p.m. A huge fireworks display is slated to begin at dusk. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day.
