A Price County teen entered no contest pleas in Rusk County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 24 on two amended charges of felony murder for his involvement in a double homicide in May 2020.
Tristan G. Shober, 17, was originally charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, theft of moveable property >$5,000 - $10,000 as a party to a crime, one count of theft of moveable property – special facts as a party to a crime, and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500) as a party to a crime.
Shober appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 24 for a plea hearing.
Shober entered into a plea agreement with the two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide being amended to two Class U felony counts of felony murder as a party to a crime. According to Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson, the two felony counts have armed car jacking as the underlying crime and are related to Shober’s role in the deaths of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski.
All other counts will be dismissed but read in during sentencing.
At the time of sentencing, Shober could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 110 years incarceration or $100,000 in fines or both.
During the plea hearing, Rusk County Circuit Court District Attorney Annette Barna told the court that as part of the plea agreement, if the pre-sentence investigation does not recommend incarceration, she would not argue for incarceration.
Shober could be sentenced to probation for his involvement in this incident.
Also included in the plea agreement, Shober would likely be required to complete an alcohol and other drug assessment, programming and treatment, submit a DNA sample, maintain absolute sobriety and other factors Barna may argue during the sentencing hearing.
At the time of the incident Shober was 16 years old and due to the seriousness of the crime, is being tried as an adult. Shober is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on May 27 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Along with Shober, Adam R. Rosolowski, 22, and Joseph Falk have also been charged for their roles in this incident.
Rosolowski has been charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and as a repeater, one count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime and as a repeater, one count of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon as a repeater and as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property >$5,000-$10,000 as a repeater and as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property – special facts as a repeater and as a party to a crime, one count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500) as a party to a crime and as a repeater and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeater.
Rosolowski appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court on Jan. 19 for a review hearing where he entered not guilty pleas to all eight of his charges. He is scheduled for another review hearing on April 5.
Falk is charged with two felony counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent while possessing a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of armed burglary with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, theft of moveable property >$5,000 - $10,000 as a party to a crime, one count of theft of moveable property – special facts as a party to a crime, and one felony count of criminal damage to property (over $2,500) as a party to a crime.
Falk appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on Jan. 19 for a review hearing during which he changed his pleas in his case to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. An evaluation has been ordered and will be performed by a physician or psychologist.
Falk is scheduled to return to Rusk County Circuit Court on March 9 for a review hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, during the morning hours of June 7, Price County Jail brought Rosolowski into custody and while there, a deputy noticed a red colored substance, which allegedly looked like blood, on Rosolowski’s pants. During the investigation, it was determined Shober and Falk were passengers in the pursuits.
Later that same day, the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a man stating he had found his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, dead at their Township of Marshall home.
Two Rusk County deputies arrived at the home where both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski were declared deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Rosolowski indicated he had been at his grandparents’ township of Marshall home at 9:30 p.m. on June 6.
Shober admitted to law enforcement that during the drive to the grandparent’s residence, Rosolowski and Falk told him that they were planning to shoot Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski because Rosolowski believed his grandparents had messed up his life.
According to the criminal complaint, the three men took the couple’s Cummins truck. All of the guns were placed behind a seat in Falk’s truck including a .22 and a 12-gauge shotgun from the Rosolowski’s residence.
In an interview with a Rusk County investigator and a special agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation, Falk admitted he allegedly shot both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski with his 12-gauge shotgun.
Falk told law enforcement he had shot Robert Rosolowski in the back of the head and had shot Bonnie Rosolowski through a doorway after she had been shot first by Rosolowski.
Falk admitted that after the shooting, he traveled around Rusk and Price counties with Rosolowski and was with Rosolowski during two separate police pursuits. Falk took the five guns and put them in a car on his father’s property.
Falk told law enforcement that Shober had known what they were planning and that Shober was the “getaway driver,” according to the criminal complaint. Falk said Rosolowski allegedly told Shober he would give him $250 if Shober stayed with them and in the 90 minutes prior to the shooting, Shober never spoke up about not wanting to be involved.
