Two Rusk County departments have partnered to provide discounted private well water nitrate sampling to rural homeowners.
Rusk County Land Conservation has partnered with Rusk County Public Health to reduce the cost for nitrate sampling for private well owners.
This service is beneficial to homeowners and families who get their drinking water from private wells or have expectant mothers, infants, children or immune suppressed family members.
Land use activities in rural areas can affect the quality of groundwater.
Nitrate Nitrogen (NO3-N) is a good indicator of groundwater pollution.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends testing your well once a year, and spring is the perfect time to do so.
Rusk County Land Conservation works with Rusk County Public Health to underwrite the costs of a nitrate test.
Participants are charged a $10 fee, instead of the normal fee of $25.
In exchange for the discounted price, you agree to general mapping of your nitrate level.
Water bottles and sample slips can be picked up at Rusk County Public Health, 311 E. Miner Ave, Suite C220, Ladysmith, WI 54848
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.