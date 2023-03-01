Women and men of Rusk County are invited to the World Day of Prayer worship service held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Faith United Methodist Church, W8125 Shady Lane, Ladysmith. It will be livestreamed on FACEBOOK: Faith United Methodist Church: Ladysmith. Sponsors are Our Lady of Sorrows and Faith United Methodist churches. 

World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women who come together annually to observe a common day of prayer. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. 

