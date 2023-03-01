Women and men of Rusk County are invited to the World Day of Prayer worship service held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Faith United Methodist Church, W8125 Shady Lane, Ladysmith. It will be livestreamed on FACEBOOK: Faith United Methodist Church: Ladysmith. Sponsors are Our Lady of Sorrows and Faith United Methodist churches.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women who come together annually to observe a common day of prayer. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom.
Christians in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.
This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Taiwan prepared the worship service considering the words “I have heard about your faith…I have not stopped giving thanks for you.” (Ephesians 1: 15-19) Paul taught the gentiles to live out their faith in Jesus in a time of religious adversities. The letter to the Ephesians is an invitation to active listening, which is the ground of our prayers and action.
With these words as backdrop, we learn about Taiwan’s history and rich cultural diversity, its traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance in the midst of their political and cultural challenges. At the Worship Service four women will share their personal experiences of stepping out in faith to share God’s love.
At every World Day of Prayer and action, an offering is taken at the Worship Service to support ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace, healing, and wholeness. One half of the proceeds supports the work of WDP-USA in meeting the needs of victims of poverty, violence, and injustice. This year the other half of the annual offering will go to Power House, a local organization that provides youth with positive alternatives to negative behaviors.
On Friday, March 10, from 10-11 a.m., women are encouraged to gather in the back room of 9th Street Café in Ladysmith and participate in a World Day of Prayer Bible sharing session. It will continue the theme of Ephesians 1:15-19, making applications to each participant’s living out the Christian message.
