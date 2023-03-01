Chippewa Valley Technical College, with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges, has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. CVTC’s total share of the award will be about $1.8 million. The colleges worked with area workforce development boards, employers, and school districts to develop the project.
“The focus of the project is preparing rural and underserved populations for health care careers,” said Shana Schmidt, CVTC director of college effectiveness.
Key activities for CVTC will be to hire a rural outreach coordinator, a part-time virtual reality and telehealth technician, and the instruction of several K12 healthcare academies, Schmidt said.
Additionally, health care faculty from throughout the region will work to publish an open educational resource (OER) medical terminology textbook for students in several postsecondary health care programs. A full-time project director will lead the consortium’s efforts. CVTC’s consortium partners will be awarded about $1 million each.
The CVTC EduSTAT in Rural Healthcare grant will help serve Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, LaCrosse, Marathon (very small portion of bottom), Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Richland, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waushara and Wood counties.
The EduSTAT project intends to focus on closing equity gaps for two groups of students across its region: individuals living in rural areas and individuals of color. The gaps to be addressed will be disparities in credential attainment, job placement, and earnings for these populations. Beneficiaries include rural secondary and postsecondary students, students of color, and healthcare employers.
College programs of study to be developed or enhanced include CVTC – K12 Healthcare Academies (Menomonie, Osseo), Virtual K12 Healthcare Academy, Medical Assistant, preprogram Medical Terminology course sections MSTC – Medical Assistant, K12 Healthcare Academy in Adams, pre-program Medical Terminology course sections NTC – Medical Assistant, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Phlebotomy, Paramedic Technician, pre-program Medical Terminology course sections WTC – pre-program Medical Terminology course sections
Workforce system development partners include West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Workforce Resources, Inc.
Employment partners include Sawyer County Ambulance and Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.
The third round of the Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants Program (SCC3) aims to help people in marginalized and underrepresented populations overcome barriers to career and technical education programs they need to connect with quality jobs.
In February 2023, DOL awarded $50 million in SCC3 grants to 15 community colleges, including eight consortium grants and seven single institution grants in 14 states. Industry sectors represented among grants include Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Clean Energy, and Education.
Of the 15 grants selected, eight are consortium applicants, and seven are single institutions. Among consortium grantees, four are regional labor market-focused, and four are affinity focused.
Grants are located in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina (2 grants), Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The grants proposed results-driven designs to work in a range of industry sectors. Eleven grants focus on a single sector and four focus on multiple sectors. Industry sectors represented include eight involving Healthcare, including Allied Health, Emergency Services and Nursing; four involving Advanced Manufacturing; four involving information Technology; one involving Clean Energy and one involving Education
Community colleges could apply for SCC3 Program Grants as a single institution or a consortium of colleges. Consortium applicants could organize around a state focus, a regional labor market focus, or an affinity focus. In addition, to increase access to educational and economic opportunities – particularly for individuals from historically underrepresented and marginalized populations – the department gave special consideration to applications submitted by Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Minority-Serving Institutions Programs, or Strengthening Institutions Programs using the U.S. Department of Education’s eligibility indicators, and referred to as Qualified Institutions for the purposes of SCC3 grants.
The second round of Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants (SCC2) aims to help people in marginalized and underrepresented populations overcome barriers to career and technical education programs they need to connect with quality jobs.
In September 2022, DOL awarded $45 million in SCC2 grants to 13 community colleges, including seven consortium grants and six single institution grants in 12 states. Industry sectors represented among grants include Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Information Technology (including Cybersecurity), Supply Chain, and Construction.
The first round of Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants (referred to as Strengthening Community Colleges or SCC1) builds the capacity of community colleges to collaborate with employers and the public workforce development system to meet local and regional labor market demand for a skilled workforce. The grants also build the capacity of community colleges to address challenges associated with the COVID-19 health crisis, such as expanding online and technology-enabled learning and migrating services to a virtual environment.
In January 2021, DOL awarded $40 million in grants to 11 community colleges, including seven consortium grants and four single institution grants in 10 states. Industry sectors represented among grants include Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Information Technology (including Cybersecurity), and others.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) applauded the grant award, saying it will help expand access to education and training for good-paying jobs in health care and address the health care workforce shortage that is impacting rural Wisconsin. Baldwin wrote a letter of support for CVTC to receive the DOL Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant.
The federal investment will support a regional effort designed to recruit, train, and prepare underserved individuals for critical healthcare careers across rural western Wisconsin, with a focus on addressing existing equity gaps preventing widespread access to educational and economic opportunity. CVTC’s partners include Mid-State Technical College, Western Technical College, and Northwood Technical College, who will also benefit from the federal funding.
“Wisconsin’s technical colleges help students across our state access affordable higher education, learning the skills they need to earn a good paying job and filling the workforce needs in our rural communities,” Baldwin said. “Rural communities are in dire need of more skilled health care workers, and I was proud to support this investment in Chippewa Valley Technical College and their regional partners to connect more Wisconsinites to affordable, high-quality education – leading them to family-supporting jobs and helping address the urgent health care worker crisis in their communities.”
CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said this project will allow CVTC to recruit, train, and prepare underserved individuals in health care careers to support economic mobility for individuals and the community.
“Our mission at CVTC is to help students fulfill their dreams, no matter where they live. We continually seek to identify those who need us the most,” Beaton-Garcia said. “We are lucky to have robust health care in west-central Wisconsin, and these opportunities are fulfilling, well-paid positions with great opportunity for career advancement.”
The Strengthening Community Colleges training grant program enables recipients like CVTC to increase educational and economic opportunities for people in underrepresented communities. The grants provide opportunities to design and align education and training to respond to regional and state labor market needs through accelerated learning pathways.
The grant award begins on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.