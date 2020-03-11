The Ladysmith Common Council, following an All Committees meeting closed session last week, appears to be preparing a new offer to purchase the former elementary school property on Lindoo Avenue.
Minutes of the city’s March 2 All Committees meeting do not show any record of the purchase offer decision, but the council’s renewed interest was confirmed during open session of city council’s Monday meeting.
“[The school board] requested the offer made at the last meeting be put into a formal real estate document,” City Administrator Al Christianson told the council on March 9.
The school parcel northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street S has been little used since the school board relocated its elementary grades to a Miner Avenue school building two years ago. The board’s plan at that time was to reduce from three to two sites to save money and better serve declining enrollment.
The school board’s Feb. 19 decision to list the property for sale on the open market — school building and land — came after several months of talks between the school board, which wants to rid itself of responsibility over the property, and the city council, which wants to redevelop the site for a community center, workforce housing and recreational uses.
The city council has been in talks with a private developer interested in renovating school space into rental housing, potentially adding real estate growth to the city tax roll. They also have been in talks with North Cedar Academy and Power House Youth Center about using the site.
The city council has expressed interest in applying for Community Development Block Grants to match with local money to help finance renovation. It is also considering creating a new Tax Incremental District at the site that could funnel new property value growth into financing for infrastructure improvements.
School officials have cited environmental concerns that may arise from waste dumping that took place long ago on the property and also the cost of running a property with limited school district functionality. School officials also have questioned if the school district should fund a community center or if that should be a city function.
About $70,000 of the school district’s $180,000 total Community Service Fund 80 tax levy goes directly toward operation of the Lindoo school site, according to school district officials. As the site is funded through the separate Fund 80 levy outside the regular school tax levy, state law prohibits many direct student-related facility uses. As a result, the school district can run few if any programs at the site. The building’s current community uses are North Cedar Academy, parent-run recreational “traveling team” athletics, scouting and adult volleyball.
Without the school board as a partner, the city council would not have access to any of the district’s Fund 80 tax levy money.
City officials have received some interest in developing housing at the school, most recently from the Spooner developer, Lisenby Properties. Its website says the company has served the housing rental market in rural northwest Wisconsin for more than a decade, originally specializing in rehabbing older, under-utilized, and distressed properties to provide housing at affordable rental rates that are also energy efficient. It manages market-rate, small community, workforce housing properties with a variety of floor plans including several 10-plus unit buildings, smaller multi-family dwellings, duplexes and single-family homes. It has properties in Ashland, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Loyal, Menomonie, Minong, Neillsville, New Auburn, Sarona, Spencer, Thorp, Trego, Washburn and Withee.
The school board will consider the city’s new offer at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 18, according to Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox.
Last November, city and school officials met in closed session with a representative of Lisenby Properties.
In January, the school board offered to sell to the former school site to the city in exchange for $1 and also a narrow 1.5-acre highway frontage parcel of city-owned land at the main entrance to the high school.
The city later countered, mainly asking for the district to continue funding school building utilities and maintenance for up to three years as the city seeks grants and partners to fund its redevelopment proposal. The counteroffer also would have blocked the school board from competing against the city’s planned community center operations. It also asked the school board to accept full responsibility for conditions of the property both during and prior to school ownership and to hold the city harmless from any involvement of any sort relating to such conditions as may now be known or later discovered as the property was once a landfill.
