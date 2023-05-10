With advance prep work already taking place for the last month, a $21 million school expansion and renovation officially got underway last week. School leaders, community members, construction company representatives and students gathered on Monday, May 1, for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
After some opening remarks, they planted golden shovels into the dirt and turned over scoopfuls of soil to mark the occasion.
Ladysmith School District Administrator Laura Stunkel called it “a historic day.”
“We break ground on our long-awaited referendum project,” Stunkel said. “This project has been years in the making, and it would not be possible without the support and dedication of our entire community.”
An April 2022 referendum asking voters for permission to sell $21 million in general obligation bonds to fund building and ground improvements at two campuses was approved, 598 to 424. The district-wide school facility improvement project consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of additions and renovations for academic space and gymnasium, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at the middle/high school. It also includes roof replacement at the elementary school.
An April 2022 referendum asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved, 611 to 410. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
For Ladysmith schools, hard work and months of planning paid off.
Stunkel praised the community for placing their trust in the school district, allowing it to provide the best education possible for their children.
She cited the benefits that will happen due to the referendum including a modernized facility, enhanced safety features and improved technology infrastructure.
“As we begin the construction process we are excited about the possibilities this project gives us,” Stunkel said. “These improvements will help us continue to provide a top quality education for our students and to better serve our community.”
Stunkel thanked the school board, staff, students and community members “who have all worked tirelessly to make this project possible.”
“I am proud to be part of a community that values education and invests in our future. Together we will make a difference in the lives of our students and the future of our entire community,” Stunkel said.
She ended describing the project as “an exciting journey.”
Kraus Anderson was hired to conduct a facility study for the district.
John Huenink with Kraus Anderson said “it is a big day” for a community project.
He said “we knew there were needs” when company staff began tearing into heating, ventilating, energy and classroom spaces. It took about one years to go from investigating building needs to holding a referendum.
“With the support of the administration, school board and ultimately the community, it was an awesome turnout on the day of the referendum,” Huenink said.
After that vote came one year of design phases to finally arrive at last week’s groundbreaking ceremony, according to Huenink.
“In another short year, we’ll be done,” Huenink said.
Jeff Peck, an architect and delivery team leader with Bray Architects, also spoke at the ceremony, thanked school district officials for the opportunity to be part of the project. He called the project “amazing.”
“It is always satisfying to work on projects that impact people’s lives, especially young students,” Peck said.
He praised school officials for their leadership and constant reminders the project is about students. As a result, work is focused on school safety, accoustics, mechanical systems.
“The design might be over, but the construction is just starting,” Peck said. “I can’t wait to see the project finished.”
High School Principal Greg Posewitz thanked the community for backing the referendum.
“We had so many different groups that were involved in this from the thought process to the planning,” Posewitz said.
Posewitz cited students who were an important voice in the committee level work that helped along the way.
“We very much did listen to you,” said Posewitz, noting designers made sure to include elements like color, natural light, sound controls and environmental levels in the project.
Student Committee member Allison Clark appreciates the work being done to improve the school She added she is saddened it is happening in her senior year when she is graduating and won’t be returning in the fall.
“I think it is cool we are doing this, even though I personally won’t be able to experience any of it,” Clark said.
However, she has friends and family members who are still in school.
“I think it is cool they will have the opportunity,” Clark said.
Posewitz told middle school students they will return to class next fall in a building that looks very much different than it is now, highlighting the additional classroom space.
“We are so excited about this, including the parents and the community members who were part of this, and it has been a pleasure to work with Bray Architects and Kraus Anderson on this project,” Posewitz said.
This is Posewitz’s third referendum he has participated in, working on two projects in other districts before taking the principal job in Ladysmith. He said this referendum has gone more smoothly throughout the planning stages than his first two.
“I am excited to see where this continues to go, and I am very excited for this new building that we are going to improve,” Posewitz said.
Cory Verdegan spearheaded the community involvement of the referendum first as a parent and now as an employee of the school district. She went from working in the building and seeing where needs were and now seeing construction get underway.
“It is super rewarding to put in that time,” Verdegan said. “It has all been worth it.”
Stunkel said she is looking forward to next September, seeing the looks on students faces when they enter the improved school facilities for the first time.
“I can’t wait to see the expressions on all the kids faces on that very first day of school. It is going to be very exciting,” Stunkel said. “Everybody had a hand in this.”
