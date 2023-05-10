Construction groundbreaking

With advance prep work already taking place for the last month, a $21 million school expansion and renovation officially got underway last week. School leaders, community members, construction company representatives and students gathered on Monday, May 1, for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ladysmith Middle & High School.

After some opening remarks, they planted golden shovels into the dirt and turned over scoopfuls of soil to mark the occasion.

